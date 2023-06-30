Exploring India's green hydrogen mission with ES Ranganathan

Where does India stand in its quest to cut hydrocarbon emissions? Let’s take a look at the green hydrogen mission of India with ES Ranganathan.

Hydrocarbon emissions are a major concern globally, contributing to climate change and environmental degradation. India, as a responsible global citizen, is committed to reducing its hydrocarbon emissions. One of the key initiatives in this regard is the National Green Hydrogen Mission which is working on Hydrogen Energy for future energy needs. ES Ranganathan, an expert in the Oil and Energy industry talks about the Green Hydrogen future.

So what exactly is Hydrogen Energy? Hydrogen energy refers to the use of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source. Hydrogen can be produced through various methods, including electrolysis of water, biomass gasification, and reforming natural gas. It is a versatile energy carrier that can be used in various sectors, such as transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. When hydrogen is utilized, the only byproduct is water, making it a clean and environmentally friendly alternative to hydrocarbon-based fuels.

To further the ‘clean energy’ ambition of the country, The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the Government of India in 2022. “It is a great initiative by the government, the mission’s aim is to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for green hydrogen production, storage, and utilization in India. It seeks to establish a framework to enable large-scale adoption of green hydrogen across different sectors, including mobility, industry, and power generation.” Says ES Ranganathan, former marketing director of GAIL and an expert in the Oil and Energy industry.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission of India encompasses several key objectives aimed at promoting the adoption of hydrogen energy in the country. Firstly, the mission seeks to establish a national hydrogen energy mission, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to harnessing the potential of hydrogen as an energy source. Secondly, the mission focuses on promoting research and development (R&D) and fostering innovation in hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies.

This emphasis on R&D aims to drive technological advancements and optimize the efficiency of hydrogen-based systems. Thirdly, the mission aims to encourage domestic manufacturing of hydrogen-related equipment and infrastructure, fostering the growth of a self-reliant hydrogen industry in India. This objective aligns with the government's larger vision of promoting indigenous manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports.

Finally, the mission recognizes the importance of international collaborations and partnerships to leverage global expertise and best practices. By collaborating with other countries, “India can benefit from knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and joint research initiatives, thereby accelerating the development and deployment of hydrogen solutions”, shares ES Ranganathan

India has set ambitious targets for the adoption of green hydrogen. By 2030, the country aims to generate one kilogram of green hydrogen at a cost of around 1$. The target is to produce green hydrogen production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes per annum which will help in significantly reducing the country's carbon footprint.

ES Ranganathan states, “India has made significant progress in its green hydrogen endeavors. Several pilot projects and demonstration plants for green hydrogen production are being set up across the country. These projects are utilizing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power for electrolysis and hydrogen production. I believe that we are going in the right direction and will be able to achieve our goals in time.” The government has also initiated various research and development programs to accelerate the advancement of hydrogen technologies.

“India's National Green Hydrogen Mission has gained momentum with active participation from industry stakeholders, research institutions, and international collaborations”, shares ES Ranganathan. The mission has the potential to contribute to India's sustainable development goals while reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.

India's National Green Hydrogen Mission is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of cutting hydrocarbon emissions. With ambitious targets and ongoing efforts, India is making progress in harnessing the potential of green hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source. The successful implementation of the mission will not only contribute to India's energy transition but also set an example for other nations to follow in their quest to combat climate change.

