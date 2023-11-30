EXPOPEDIA Unveils Amalgamation-11: A Fusion of Artistry in Mumbai

These artists collectively contribute to the rich tapestry of artistic expression.

Paintings by Umesh Kumar, Prakash Bal Joshi

In a momentous announcement, EXPOPEDIA is set to showcase the 11th edition of "Amalgamation," an enthralling exhibition that converges the worlds of paintings, prints, and sculptures. This cultural extravaganza promises to be a beacon for art enthusiasts in Mumbai.

This show will be inaugurated on 1st December at 6.30pm by the distinguished presence of Mr. Anant Gadgil(Renowned Architect & MLC), Joining the celebration as Guests of Honor are Mr. Ajoykaant Ruia, Chairman of All State Group and Vice President of the Indo Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, and Mr. Mahendra Kalantri, Director of Acclaim Systems (India) Pvt Ltd. Their presence adds a touch of distinction, reflecting the intersection of art and commerce.

Amalgamation-11 brings together a diverse array of talented artists, including Prakash Bal Joshi, Vinod Venkapalli, Om Swami, Sonali Korde, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Yogini Sharma, Umesh Kumar, Smita Sahu, B.R. Pandit, Shalu Parasrampuria, Maya Menon, Shyama Nadimpalli, Rakhee Shah, Mini Suboth, Kadambari Mehta, Prof. Mangal Gogte, Alka Pandey, Dr. Priya Yabaluri, Seema Hedaoo, Priyal Thakkar, Selve Singh, Kaushal Parikh, Sakshi Babaria, Rachna Agha, Avijit Roy, Kavita Bhandari.

These artists collectively contribute to the rich tapestry of artistic expression. Their works promise to create a visual symphony that transcends boundaries and captivates the imagination.

At the helm of curating this artistic journey is Ms. Aparimita Sapru, a visionary curator whose expertise ensures a seamless blend of creativity and expression. For inquiries and further information, Ms. Sapru can be reached at 9819511124.

EXPOPEDIA's Amalgamation-11 is not just an exhibition; it's a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the boundless possibilities that art offers. As the doors of the Cymroza Art Gallery open, a world of imagination and inspiration awaits all who step inside.

From: 1st to 4th December 2023

EXPOPEDIA Presents

“Amalgamation - 11"

An Exhibition of Paintings, Prints & Sculptures

Venue:

Cymroza Art Gallery

72 Bhulabhai Desai Road

Breach Candy, Mumbai 400 026

Timings: 11 am to 7pm

Contact: 98195 11124