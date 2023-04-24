Fashion Brand Navyara Set to Become Largest Online Women's Clothing and Jewelry Store

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, the founder of the Navyara brand, in a statement, said, "With the recent launch of the Navyara website, we are targeting millions of customers very soon.

With its website launched, the Navyara women's clothing and jewelry brand aims to become the largest shopping brand for women in the coming years. It is scheduled to launch on Sunday, 23rd April 2023. With the website, women of all ages will be able to stay on top of the latest trends and fashion trends. This brand has a wide variety of products for women from all backgrounds, including clothing and jewelry for festivals like Diwali, Navratri, Eid, Christmas, and Raksha Bandhan.

Aside from offering premium quality products at affordable prices, Navyara's customer service team is highly experienced, and their dynamic catalog offers women from all cultures and traditions a range of fabrics and designs made in India. Hence, allowing the brand to succeed in the rapidly growing fashion market in India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, the founder of the Navyara brand, in a statement, said, "With the recent launch of the Navyara website, we are targeting millions of customers very soon. Boosting women's confidence is what we do by offering high-quality clothing, jewelry, and handbags for every woman. As part of our online shopping platform, women will have easy exchange and return policies as well as a simple user interface, as well as affordable product collections, making their shopping experience convenient, so they don't have to feel like shopping is another chore.”

In an effort to help you shop for the best accessories and jewelry, Navyara offers the most hassle-free shopping experience. It is expected that women all across India will respond positively to the launch on 23rd April’2023. His deep understanding of D2D, B2C, and B2B marketing will certainly help his new venture conquer the country in the next few years.

In addition to being the founder of Navyara, Mr. Subhash is also the company's CEO and Director. Working for some of the world's biggest companies in the past has given him extensive marketing experience of over 20 years. One of his most successful ventures in life was owning and operating his travel company in 27 countries. He proudly states, “Our jewelry is a symbol of grace, style, and sophistication. You will feel even more beautiful at Navyara. We acknowledge the importance of every woman in our lives: our mothers, sisters, and daughters, and We celebrate their beauty by creating jewelry that shimmers and celebrates the unique power of women. Get ready to shine bright as a diamond! Make a statement where ever you go and whatever the occasion is with our irresistible jewelry that lets you shine like the stars”.

The vision, objectives, and goals of Navyara have been emphasized by Subhash. His skills and experience make him a good choice to lead a startup to long-term success. As a person of strong grit and determination, Subhash is an inspiration to many. Recruitment and inspiration are two of his greatest strengths. Besides his brilliant business acumen, Subhash is also a great networker and has a strong problem-solving orientation.

As of right now, Navyara's only sales channel is through its social media platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. To achieve growth and lead the brand to long-term success, he maintains professional relationships with its partners and investors. To learn more about Navyara, please contact ceo@navyara.com.