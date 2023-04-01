Fuzail Syed Prepares for India's Greatest Body Building Exhibition - SHERU CLASSIC 2023 EXPO

Fuzail Syed, a rising star in the field of bodybuilding, is all set to showcase his skills at the upcoming Sheru Classic 2023 Expo, which is touted as India's greatest bodybuilding exhibition. With several awards under his belt since his debut in 2014, Fuzail is a force to be reckoned with.

Fuzail Syed

The competition will take place at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, where Fuzail will participate in two categories, namely Body Building and Classic Physique. He has been preparing for this competition since January 1st, 2023, and his gaining process will continue for four months. Fuzail will then undergo the cut-down process in the last 60 days before the competition. His daily routine includes six hours of workout, eight to ten hours of sleep, and a protein intake of approximately 350 grams, which includes one kilogram of fish, forty eggs, and 100 grams of whey protein.

Fuzail Syed is a regular at the Golden Fitness Club in Amravati, where he loves to work out. With his dedication and hard work, Fuzail aims to become a pro-card holder, which will allow him to participate in any pro shows. Moreover, if he wins the Champions of Champions title, he will qualify for the Olympia, an internationally renowned championship.

Apart from the competition, the Sheru Classic 2023 Expo will feature multi-brand advertisements from all over the world. This event will provide an excellent platform for upcoming bodybuilders to showcase their talent and promote their brand.The winners of the Sheru Classic 2023 Expo will be awarded the IFDB Pro Card, which is a coveted prize in the bodybuilding community. The Pro Card holders can then participate in any Pro Shows and compete against the best in the world.Fuzail Syed is excited about the competition and hopes to perform his best. His fans and well-wishers are eagerly waiting to see him showcase his physique and win accolades at the Sheru Classic 2023 Expo.

In conclusion, Fuzail Syed's dedication and hard work have brought him to this point in his career. His participation in the Sheru Classic 2023 Expo is a testament to his passion for bodybuilding and his desire to succeed in the field. We wish him all the best for the upcoming competition and hope that he continues to excel in his future endeavors.