Gokyo: India's Own Outdoor Clothing Brand

Finally, some good news for the outdoor enthusiasts and trekkers.

Have you been struggling to get quality & technically designed clothing for the outdoors and yet with an element of style and not a mass market product? Finally, some great products and a brand created for our Indian by leading mountaineers with a corporate background in apparel are available in India !

Gokyo Oufitters, India’s premium Outdoor & Adventure Clothing brand launched in early 2022 to address the need locally for quality and comfortable clothing for trekkers. It aims to offer superior quality clothing and gear for the outdoors which conform to international standards and appearance.

Gokyo’s Sherpa, Alpine and Explorer collections easily measure up to brands like Mountain Hardwear, Marmot and Rab in quality, comfort and style. The collections offer high quality hiking pants, trekking T-shirts, base layers for men & women as well as all the accessories to round it out. The Sherpa and Alpine series hiking pants have been an instant hit with trekkers who have been longing for internationally styled products.

The Gokyo brand is launching new products continuously and is adding new categories such as backpacks in 25, 50 and 65 liter sizes as well as a myriad of sleeping bags and tents. Gokyo is a complete collection no matter what your intended usage. Best of all, Gokyo ships globally! You can order your selection no matter where your location! Find Gokyo online on Amazon and very soon on Myntra! The first physical studio, Gokyo Outfitters, set up shop in Mumbai with more stores expected to open across India soon. Visit www.gokyo.in for more details!

Globally, the great outdoors now comprise nearly 70% of all leisure or vacation based travel. Not to be outdone, over the past ten years, the trekking industry in India has boomed with over 5000 active trekking operators offering various treks across the Himalayas. Trekking, hiking and camping have soared in popularity especially among millennials who seek the great outdoors as a release from work pressures or as a means to satisfy their thirst for adventure.

India offers awesome hiking or trekking experiences for nearly everyone throughout the country, the Himalayas being the biggest draw. One such avid and passionate trekker and mountaineer is India’s Venkatesh Maheshwari (Venki) who has scaled nothing less than the majestic Mount Everest along with the tallest peaks in Europe, South America & Africa. Venki has been keenly observing how trekking is rapidly expanding to become one of India’s latest trends. His experiences have also led him to identify the gap that exists for clothing options in his expeditions, which has led him to try and fill this need for premium quality clothing choices so people across India can really enjoy the outdoors as much as him.

This led to Venki founding Gokyo in 2022. The Gokyo brand inspiration came to Venki when he took the route through Gokyo Ri during one of his numerous sojourns in the Everest region. The stunning 360 degree view of the entire Everest range was mesmerizing and the sight from this 5,357 meter peak left him awestruck! He could see the Cho Oyu, Lhotse and Makalu in one single view and quaintly nestled at the base, in one of the highest settlements in the world, was a Sherpa tribe and a serene lake called Gokyo, which quickly became the inspiration for his apparel brand – Gokyo.

Now there is no reason for you not to explore with the style and the comfort that you deserve. Whether you are looking to do regular and all weather hikes, explore during mild winters & at lower altitudes or even brave a trek in extreme cold conditions of 10 to -5° Celsius, your stylish and dependable brand Gokyo is always there for you with apparel that works for every occasion.

Being an experienced mountaineer & trekker himself, Venki always felt that the right clothing and gear can make a world of difference to one’s experience in the outdoors and that no explorers should compromise on the quality of clothing and gear. Go experience your miracles but not without your Gokyo! Gokyo Outfitters – your trusted brand when nature and adventure come calling….

