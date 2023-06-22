Gopal Dash Baghel: pioneering sports management in India with vision and entrepreneurship

Born on March 19, 1983, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Gopal faced financial challenges after the untimely demise of his father.

Gopal Dash Baghel, a distinguished Indian entrepreneur and sports enthusiast, is carving a new path in the domains of finance, administration, and sports management. With a formidable background in finance and accounts, Gopal has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of various organizations throughout his illustrious career. Residing in Mumbai with his family, including his daughter Parrimyna, Gopal continues to make a profound impact on the industry.

Born on March 19, 1983, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Gopal faced financial challenges after the untimely demise of his father. His mother, Rukmini Devi Ramesh Chand Baghel, took on the responsibility of supporting the family. Despite these obstacles, Gopal remained determined to excel in his education. He attended Ratanmuni junior school and raja balwant singh junior high school in Agra, 10th class md jain inter college agra, and 12th ch. Biri Singh inter college, dayal bagh Agra. Where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driven by a thirst for knowledge, Gopal enrolled at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Agra, where he pursued a bachelor of commerce degree from 2001 to 2004. Despite facing financial challenges, Gopal's unwavering work ethic and determination led him to take up various part-time jobs, ranging from working in gift shops to selling cosmetic products door-to-door. These experiences showcased his resilience and commitment to his goals.

During his undergraduate years, Gopal embarked on his professional journey as an article clerk at Agarwal Single & Co, gaining invaluable insights into the field of accounting and finance. While obstacles prevented him from completing various professional courses, such as ca (chartered accountancy), M. Com, LLB (bachelor of laws), and cs (company secretary) programs, Gopal's dedication never wavered.

In 2008, Gopal joined KS Oils Ltd in Morena (MP), where he honed his skills until 2011. Simultaneously, his entrepreneurial spirit began to flourish, leading him to establish the ambience of a professional accountants academy in 2013. He also became an authorized training partner for the prestigious Indian idol academy, showcasing his commitment to education and empowering aspiring accountants.

Driven by his passion for education, Gopal founded tally education, providing guidance and creating job opportunities for over 500 students. Moreover, he assumed the role of accounts officer at Monalisa Group from 2011 to 2018, where his entrepreneurial ambitions took flight. In 2016, Gopal established Mirock India Retail Ltd, followed by the foundation of college sports premier league ltd in 2015. These ventures served as platforms for him to channel his unwavering commitment to sports and education.

In October 2021, Gopal's vision for sports and education initiatives materialized with the establishment of the Council of college sports premier league in India, an NGO approved by the Ministry of corporate affairs. As the founder of CSPL, Gopal Dash Baghel envisions a nationwide tournament on par with the ICC and Olympic games and others. His entrepreneurial endeavors and unwavering support for sports have earned him recognition as a leading figure in India's sporting landscape.

With an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, Gopal has made significant contributions to the organizations he has been associated with. His expertise lies in finance and accounts, consistently achieving cost savings and implementing efficient financial management practices. Throughout his professional journey, Gopal has assumed positions of increasing responsibility, showcasing exemplary leadership abilities and strategic acumen.

As Gopal Dash Baghel spearheads the council of the college sports premier league in India, his entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering dedication to sports and education initiatives are poised to shape the future of sports management in India. His vision of creating a nationwide sporting extravaganza is set to revolutionize the industry and create a lasting legacy for generations to come.