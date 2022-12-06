Gujarat election Results “Bjp will win 108+ seats” prediction by Astrologer Dharmikshree

Astrologer Acharya DharmikShree says BJP to win 108-117 seats in Gujarat elections Surat: Renowned astrologer Acharya DharmikShree has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in Gujarat with more seats than in the previous elections.

Acharya Dharmikshree, who is known for his accurate astrology and effective remedies, believes that the horoscopic alignments favour the BJP’s return to power once again with a bigger lead.



“My prediction is that the BJP will win around 108-117 seats, 10-15 seats more than the last time. The Congress will be the main opposition party with 60 to 69 seats, eight to ten seats lower than in 2017. The stars also favour Aam Aadmi Party to open its account in Gujarat with 3-5seats, while other parties will win 2-3 seats,” said Acharya DharmikShree, who is based in Surat and together with astrology, also practices face reading and palmistry.



The first phase of the Gujarat elections was held on December 1 when voting was held for 89 seats in south Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch. The second phase of polling was on Monday with 93 seats in the north and central Gujarat going to polls. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Psephologists, voting agencies, and media houses have made their predictions for the election results.



According to Acharya DharmikShree, in the BJP’s Lagna kundli the vrishchik rashi and the guru in the meen rashi are creating the Nav Pancham Yog, which indicates the scope for the party winning a higher number of seats and expanding its base.



“The Surya is in the Vrishchik rashi of the BJP. The Grahan dosh of Surya and Chandra also show a bigger victory,” he said.



Moreover, the Brihaspati in the horoscope of PM Narendra Modi, who addressed more than 30 public rallies and participated in roadshows to campaign for the BJP, also suggest a grand victory for his party. Similarly, the Chandra mangal Laxmi yog in the Sukh Sthan in the kundli also points at a bigger victory.



“The election results are going to be announced on December 8. Eight is favourable for the prime minister in terms of numerology and hence the results will be in his favour,” Acharya Dharmikshree explained.



About Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Acharya DharmikShree said that his Rahu is in the mesh rashi. The Rahu in the Chandra Grahan dosh will also give a boost to his political career. The Congress’ kundli shows loss of seats, he added.

