Gujarat’s Largest Tech Fest Parul University’s Projections 2023 Provides a Platform to Develop Futuristic Technologies, Sees Participants from 15 plus States

Technology brought young innovative minds together once again as Vadodara-based Parul University hosted the latest edition of Gujarat’s largest tech fest, Projections 2023.

Projections 2023 at Parul University

This year’s Projections gave a platform to tech enthusiasts and technologically-driven individuals across the state and the country to showcase their skills and talents. The festival saw immense participation from youth in a myriad of technical and non-technical events, games, and workshops. With over 10,000 participants from more than 15 states and more than 45,000+ viewers, the tech fest was buzzing with talented innovators.

Tech Marvels, the theme for Projections 2023, was inspired by the technologically advanced and superior Marvel Cinematic Universe. The “Tech Marvels” theme aims to enhance and encourage technological innovations and advancements and give a platform to budding tech enthusiasts to create futuristic technologies with the potential of solving challenging problems of the new world. The fest highlighted the evolution and progression of technology and the potential of technology to change the world as we know it. The fest included over 50 technical and non-technical events and more than 20 workshops and lectures from experts and eminent personalities. The major focus of this fest was on recent advancements in advanced technologies such as IoT, AR/VR, blockchain, and Robotics, among others. “It has been years since the University is hosting the Projections, and each year we have seen something new, something thrilling, and a lot to learn from the festival’s organizing. As the Dean of Student Welfare, I am always excited to share ideas with students, and Projections is an excellent example of how to manage such a large event”, said Dhruvil Shah, Dean of Student Welfare.

Students not only participate in the events but also play an important role in the organisation and seamless management and execution of Projections every year. Pujan Shah, Organising Chairperson of Projections, was quoted saying, “It is truly wonderful to watch the students' efforts in planning the festival. The passion and energy of the teams ignited the campus. It is significant that a team of 480+ members is participating in organizing the fest, and it is noteworthy that all members are students who are organizing such a large fest.”

Various national student teams who have made waves in the field of robotics with their innovations and have won laurels on international levels participated in the tech fest. Robotics is always the key highlight of Projections and this year’s robotics event was an exciting affair with the most happening robot brawls. With massive popularity and buzz, this year’s Projections saw an additional category of 30kgs. Roborace saw participation from renowned teams including Team Electrons, RetChat, and Megatron as well as out-state teams BHP and Phoenix from Goa, Megatron, Xenon, and Ibots India from Maharashtra, Blanka Botz, Team Dhruv from Pune, and teams from states such as Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, student teams from prestigious technological institutes such as IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur also participated in the tech fest. The total prize money of the Projections this year was 7 lakhs.

The tech fest provides a way for students and participants to interact and engage with industry experts through workshops and seminars and get insights and knowledge of emerging technologies. The workshops were focused on Unblocking Blockchain Potential, IoT, AR/VR Workshop, and Game Development from Unity Games. Participants got an opportunity to experience the real world of technology through guest lectures and seminars hosted in association with Intel, Flutter, JK Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, and HP. Projections 2023 closed on a banging note with a live-in-concert of the popular musician and singer, KING, which was the perfect end to an exciting tech fest.

With over 18 years of legacy and participation from thousands of students each year, Projections has made an irreplaceable mark on the world of technology and is well on its way to receiving well-deserved international recognition. The event also saw over 2500 participants from outside Parul University and from across 15+ states of the country. “I’ve participated in Projections and learned a lot about cutting-edge technology. I travelled from Pune to participate in the Robotics Competition since the arena is the best part of Projections. There is over 7 lakh of prize money and a tremendous opportunity to network as well as win the event. The best part about Projections is that it not only offers opportunities but also experiences such as amazing concerts,” said Mr. Rahul Navkar, a participant from Pune.