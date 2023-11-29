Haier Appliances India Recognized as ‘India’s Iconic Brand’ and ‘India’s Greatest Workplace’ by The Brand Story

Haier India's commitment to innovation and its mission-driven approach have made it the leader in the market.

The fastest consumer durable brand in India offering best-in-segment customer-inspired innovations

In its latest edition of the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023, The Brand Story celebrated businesses doing impeccable work in their line of fields and making the people associated with these businesses and eventually the country grow. The Brand Story acknowledged Haier Appliances India’s trendsetting growth trajectory for offering the best consumer-durable products to Indian customers and becoming one of the leading workplaces across the country.

Driven by the brand purpose of ‘Inspired Living’, Haier India has established itself as a leading workplace, prioritizing the growth and development of its employees. With a strong focus on enhancing skills, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship, Haier India strives to create a strong culture of teamwork, collaboration, and constant growth.

The company's dedication to creating a dynamic and engaging work environment has resulted in Haier India being recognized as one of the greatest workplaces in the country. Employees are provided with opportunities to enhance their skills and explore new avenues, fostering a culture of continuous learning, development, and growth. By providing an environment where employees are encouraged to share ideas, take risks, and think outside the box, Haier India promotes a culture of innovation that drives the company's success in the highly competitive market.

Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India said, “We are honored to have won India’s Greatest Workplace and India’s Iconic Brand awards by Brand Story. Our commitment to creating a culture that supports enhancing skills, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship mindset sets us apart as a leader in the industry. At Haier, we believe in fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth, where employees are empowered to explore their potential and contribute to our success. These awards reinforce our position as a market leader and showcase our relentless pursuit of excellence in the workplace. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. Together, we are shaping the future of the appliance industry and making a positive impact on the lives of our customers and communities.”

Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Director and Editor In Chief, The Brand Story said, “It’s exceptional to see Haier Appliances India’s exceptional growth trajectory and becoming the fastest consumer durable brand in the country. It has made a huge impact in the market with its commitment to serving the needs of Indian customers and ensuring employee centricity at its core. The Brand Story is proud to award Haier India with India’s Iconic Brand and India’s Greatest Workplace award.”

Being the World’s No. 1 brand of Major Appliances for 14 consecutive years, Haier India offers a wide range of products across categories like Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Deep Freezers, LED TVs, Microwaves, Kitchen Appliances, and Commercial Air Conditioners. Riding on customer-inspired innovation, Haier brought in industry-leading products such as 3 Door Side-by-Side (SBS) refrigerators, Bottom Mounted refrigerators (BMR), Glass door refrigerators, Self-Clean Technology in Air Conditioners, Anti-scaling technology in Washing Machines, shock-proof technology in water heaters, amongst many others. With the addition of kitchen appliances and Haier smart solution products in the last couple of years, Haier India now holds the largest product portfolio in the industry.

Backed by its commitment to the Indian market, the brand has a vast distribution network across the country along with two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Pune and Greater Noida. Additionally, Haier India ‘R&D Centre’ has been recognized by the Ministry of Science, Government of India for its focus on bringing cutting-edge technology, innovative solutions, and a customer-centric approach to bring the best to our customers across India.

Haier India's commitment to innovation and its mission-driven approach have made it the leader in the market. By consistently delivering on its brand purpose of Inspired Living, Haier India has made a significant impact in the industry, providing customers with products that enhance their lives.

