Happy Birthday Film Director Mr. Vishal Dodiya The King of Gujarat's Film Production Line

Vishal Dodiya, from Rajkot Gujarat, the Owner of Veedee Films pvt ltd, lives up to the name. Web series, films, Ad films, Corporate films, Documentaries and the list goes on.

On the day of 13th November A Gem was born. Behind the small eyes there were many big dreams and emerging talent. And today he is the successful film producer and director of Gujarat. Mr. Vishal Dodiya made Success possible with His Hard Work and Extreme Dedication.

The fact that there is not a single trail in the sky or in the sea does not mean that no one has traveled.

From an early age, he jumped into the world of creativity due to his strong attraction towards films. Vishal Dodiya, who has a beast mind in creativity, instead of walking on someone else's paths, is a new peddler in the film production field in Gujarat through a bunch of ad films and films.

With the personality of Strong Mindset and Positive Attitude From his childhood he started carrier in film production line. He always works with Amazing Energy, Different and cool Ideas with diverse methods and that's what makes him Win in every aspect of film production line.

Vishal Dodiya, who overcomes any difficult challenges with hard work, is not satisfied only here. But after the grand success in jewelery segments, corporate films, school and college documentaries with the desire to explore new ventures, now the web series is going to continue with great stories with latest ideas and new latest technology. For which Vishal Dodiya is very hopeful and positive. Viewers will get hundred percent entertainment in this new journey full of thrills and will also get to know and learn something new. The society will get new directions to guide it in a good way.

Also Best of luck to the Director of Gujarat's Biggest Film Production House Veedee Films Pvt Ltd. for the success of upcoming new mega projects in the future.