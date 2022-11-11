×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Brand Media News > Happy Birthday Film Director Mr Vishal Dodiya The King of Gujarats Film Production Line

Happy Birthday Film Director Mr. Vishal Dodiya The King of Gujarat's Film Production Line

Updated on: 11 November,2022 06:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Vishal Dodiya, from Rajkot Gujarat, the Owner of Veedee Films pvt ltd, lives up to the name. Web series, films, Ad films, Corporate films, Documentaries and the list goes on.

Happy Birthday Film Director Mr. Vishal Dodiya The King of Gujarat's Film Production Line


On the day of 13th November A Gem was born. Behind the small eyes there were many big dreams and emerging talent. And today he is the successful film producer and director of Gujarat. Mr. Vishal Dodiya made Success possible with His Hard Work and Extreme Dedication.


The fact that there is not a single trail in the sky or in the sea does not mean that no one has traveled.



From an early age, he jumped into the world of creativity due to his strong attraction towards films. Vishal Dodiya, who has a beast mind in creativity, instead of walking on someone else's paths, is a new peddler in the film production field in Gujarat through a bunch of ad films and films.


With the personality of Strong Mindset and Positive Attitude From his childhood he started carrier in film production line.  He always works with Amazing Energy, Different and cool Ideas with diverse methods and that's what makes him Win in every aspect of film production line.

Vishal Dodiya, who overcomes any difficult challenges with hard work, is not satisfied only here.  But after the grand success in jewelery segments, corporate films, school and college documentaries with the desire to explore new ventures, now the web series is going to continue with great stories with latest ideas and new latest technology.  For which Vishal Dodiya is very hopeful and positive. Viewers will get hundred percent entertainment in this new journey full of thrills and will also get to know and learn something new.  The society will get new directions to guide it in a good way.

Also Best of luck to the Director of Gujarat's Biggest Film Production House Veedee Films Pvt Ltd. for the success of upcoming new mega projects in the future.

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK