HBW News Announces Awardees of The Global Achievers Award 2022

Every year, several people from different industries significantly contribute to the economic and social development. Some are recognized as individuals, while some brands make it to the top with their team’s hard work. To honor such people and brands, HBW News organised the Global Achievers Award 2022. HBW News is a new age international media platform that brings news stories, opinions and analysis from more than 30 countries. Last year, Deepika Padukone bagged the Global Achievers Award 2021 for her achievements in the film fraternity for 'Best actress in Bollywood'. With this, she became the only Indian actress in the industry. This award is an initiative to recognize top global leaders and organizations for their outstanding achievements and contributions. Heylin Spark is the official PR partner.

The ‘Global Achievers Award 2022’ awardees are-