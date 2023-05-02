Here’s how Dr. Rashel becomes India’s leading brand in Beauty and Personal Care Industry

Dr. Rashel is a beauty and wellness brand founded by Pravin Bhimji Bera and Devji Meghji Hathiyani.

Since the beginning, both co-founders have had the vision to develop quality yet affordable personal care products. Both Pravin and Devji belong to the Kutch district in Gujarat and come from farming backgrounds. Another common thing in their lives is the immense contribution of the Patel Community which helped them immensely in establishing their own business ventures. They were identified as promising candidates and given the opportunity to move to Mumbai to further their interest in the business.

Pravin and Devji met in 2007 and started Kavya Cosmetics as their first venture in the beauty and wellness space. They further rented a place in Vasai and started manufacturing under the brand name Petrol Perfume. With only a few Made In India brands around, the products of Petrol Perfume quickly climbed the ladder of popularity. Buoyed by success, Pravin and Devji conceptualized Dr. Rashel brand under the aegis of the Petrol Perfume in 2013.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Dr. Rashel is driven by the vision to offer the best quality skincare and personal care products at pocket-friendly prices. The majority of products available in the market today contain harmful chemicals that can adversely impact the skin and body of users. Further, these products are priced exorbitantly high, making them out of reach for a majority of buyers.

Dr. Rashel provides solutions to both these issues by offering safe and natural products that are completely free from harmful chemicals. Further, these products can be had at affordable prices. The brand believes that beauty transcends beyond gender and colour and should be seen from the prism of confidence, strength, and resilience. In fact, the entire essence of Dr. Rashel can be fully captured by its Brand positioning and tagline: ‘Life is BeYOUtiful’

Dr. Rashel started off with scrubs and creams and then went on to expand its presence in body care, Haircare, and skincare categories. Today the brand has a presence across 25+ categories with a total of more than 300 variants on offer. All its products are dermatologically tested, FDA-approved, and free from SLS, parabens, silicones, or mineral oils. The company has a strong 18-member research team that works in tandem with its marketing teams and production department to both develop new products and enrich the quality of existing ones.

The target market for Dr. Rashel's brand is women and men aged 18 and above. With an estimated growth of 6.32%, the personal care category in India is expected to touch Rs 33,000 Crores by 2027. To leverage these growth opportunities, the brand is focusing on expanding its user base across the country with a special focus being devoted to tier 2 and tier 3 cities among others. The company has already expanded its reach to over 3,25,000 retail outlets through 1,500 + distributors across India. Its ambitious product development team has come up with more than 300+ SKUs and is all set to launch a holistic Hair care regime in the market next quarter.

Dr. Rashel is a self-funded company and its founders have taken loans from banks to fuel its expansion plans. Now to further take the organization to the next level of growth and profitability, the brand is looking for like-minded investors who share the vision of the company of offering world-class beauty and personal care products to customers at affordable prices.