How two investment bankers are making startup founders investment ready with their venture Pitch Our Way

With a growing entrepreneurship culture, investment bankers Simran and Vanshika are creating a supportive ecosystem within the Indian startup ecosystem to help startup founders scale every aspect of their business with ease.

The Indian startup ecosystem reached a point of inflection in 2021. The year was marked by significant investor expansion, record growth in VC investments and multiplication of startups and unicorns.

According to the stats, hundreds of startups raised about $35 billion in investment in 2021, recording its 100th unicorn. Having said that, a slew of promising startups are still looking to unlock their potential, address pain points for consumers and launch a growth trajectory. A common roadblock for all these startups is yet raising capital and juggling fundraising with business running.

At a time when fundraising detains the flight of innumerable high-potential startups, two investment bankers- Simran Paul Singh and Vanshika Mangla were struck by a eureka moment. These two investment specialists co-founded Pitch Our Way, a one-stop go-to pitch deck and valuation solution for startups to provide a complete investment readiness solution to start-ups at any stage and foster their strength in the fundraising journey.

Starting up

In an ecosystem of more than 65,861 start-ups and over 660 active investors, not every start-up succeeds in acquiring the desired funds. Even though their idea is revolutionary idea, either they are stuck on creating an impactful pitch presentation; appropriate company’s valuation or don’t have access to an alumni network that groom them on how to reach out to investor and raise funds.

That’s when Simran and Vanshika joined hands to launch Pitch Our Way and bridge this accessibility gap, prepare the start-ups’ funding collaterals and groom them to face investors along with the investors connect.

To help start-ups be at the tier top league, Pitch Our Way makes start-ups ready with their pitch, financial model, business plan, and so on. The company boasts a comprehensive range of services including market research and competitive analysis, financial forecasting and valuations, founder mentoring, and video pitch decks. It helps start-ups build their documents and refine them until they are complete for the investor’s eyes - thereby increasing the chances of getting funded.

Sharing her views on the same further, Ms. Vanshika Mangla, Co-Founder & Head of Investments, commented, “Start-up investments have been the talk of the town since quite a long time now and with the changing business dynamics, the prominence is increasing manifold. However despite the increasing popularity, there are still a bunch of startups and founders who are unsuccessful in gaining attention from the investors. Observing this gap, we felt this was a great business opportunity for us and hence Pitch Our Way was born.”

Changing the conventional market scenario

Presently, the startup funding market is dominated by intermediaries that charge 15% of the funding amount from start-ups. Pitch Our Way removes these middlemen and grooms start-up founders in a way that they can directly reach out to investors, creating a win for both investors and founders.

The company works on a business model that prepares pitch decks, financial valuation and business plans at a minimal upfront fee. In addition, it charges a success fee of 3-5 % after a start-up successfully raises funds.

The series of achievements

Since its inception in 2021, Pitch Our Way has become one of the largest global players enabling 750+ start-ups and clients from across 24+ countries. The Canadian HNI-funded start-up has created a strong presence with three offices in India (Delhi, Chandigarh and Lucknow) and Canada.

Furthermore, with the in-depth financial expertise of Mr. Arjun Chauhan, the Financial

Head at Pitch Our Way, the company has assisted more than 500 companies in determining

their valuations and growth projections.

“We are delighted to see the response received from all our stakeholders in a such a short span of our journey. We take this as an opportunity to scale further and come to the aid of various other founders who struggle to get funding for their ventures”, added Mr. Simran Paul Singh, Co-Founder & CEO.

Currently, Pitch Out Way is growing at 20% month on month with plans to help 1000 start-ups by the end of this financial year. The company has successfully completed over 800+ projects and reviewed 2000+ decks of prominent companies – including Welspun group, Watch Your Health, Parfait, Maate, Monsoon Salon, Vehicle care, Neyyar App, Ezyschooling, Klassroom, Green Jams, Mergerdomo, Livwell, Buildd, Kabira, Celebfie, Omatra, NSEW, Metalxpert.