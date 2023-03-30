I Am a Workaholic - Shreya Talwar

‘I am a workaholic’ is a term that we proudly use. Moreover, we consider it as a medal to boast about.

Shreya Talwar

But is it something that we should take a sense of pride in, or are we living in a fool’s paradise? Our life is like a platter which has different elements of family, professional and individualistic spaces presented in it. But this platter would become unappetising if any one of these ingredients is removed from it. We would savour a dish only if it had the right balance of it being sweet, salty and spicy. Similarly, life would be zestful only if all its components were in perfect harmony. A mismatch of any of these would shake up the equilibrium. In today’s competitive environment, dedication and sincerity towards your work have begun to be misinterpreted by investing all your time and energy towards your job, forgetting that the very essence of both these aspects is poles apart.

You can have an earnest approach towards your work, wherein you are willing to give your 100%, but that does not necessarily mean that you need to become oblivious to the other aspects of your life and immerse yourself in the realms of the chores at hand. While making this point, I also wish to bring a very important perspective to the forefront with regard to our definition of working personnel. Whether you step out of your home to work or you work for your home, both of these categories need to be brought under the umbrella of a working professional that deserves an equal amount of respect and recognition.

Also, the idea of being a workaholic applies to both these categories as the amount of time and energy spent on each type of work remains the same, in-fact honestly speaking, the latter may involve much more slogging than the former. It’s just that we disregard its value and dismiss it by saying that there is no hard work involved in it, whereas the truth of the matter is that it is an equally important pillar required to keep the foundation strong.

So, whatever kind of work you may be involved in, you need to make it a practice to devote an equal amount of time to your loved ones and to yourself for your own sanity. We tend to overlook the toll that being a workaholic begins to take on our physical and mental health and our relationships. We need to remember the very motive behind our wanting to excel at work, which could either be to secure a good future for our near and dear ones or for our own creative satisfaction. We should not drown ourselves in the tides of the workstream to such an extent that we drift away from the shore where we wanted to reach when we had begun the sail.

