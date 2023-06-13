iDigitalise, A Digital Marketing Firm Based In India, Is Now An Official Google Workspace And Adwords Partner.

In addition, iDigitalise's authorization as a Google AdWords partner reinforces the firm's expertise in digital advertising and online marketing strategies.

iDigitalise, a leading digital performance marketing and technology firm, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of becoming an authorised partner for Google Workspace and AdWords. This new partnership further strengthens iDigitalise's position as a trusted industry leader, expanding its range of digital marketing solutions and services.

As an authorised partner for Google Workspace, iDigitalise gains access to a suite of powerful collaboration and productivity tools, enabling the firm to deliver enhanced solutions for clients. With Google Workspace's comprehensive features, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and more, iDigitalise can streamline workflow processes, foster efficient teamwork, and improve overall productivity for businesses of all sizes.

In addition, iDigitalise's authorization as a Google AdWords partner reinforces the firm's expertise in digital advertising and online marketing strategies. With this partnership, iDigitalise can leverage Google's powerful advertising platform to create highly targeted and effective campaigns for its clients. By harnessing the advanced features and insights offered by AdWords, iDigitalise can maximize return on investment and drive measurable results in terms of lead generation, customer acquisition, and brand visibility.

"We are delighted to be recognised as an authorised partner for Google Workspace and AdWords," said Binesh Raphael, Business Head of iDigitalise. "This partnership not only validates our commitment to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions but also empowers us to provide our clients with the cutting-edge tools and strategies necessary to succeed in today's competitive online landscape."

The partnership with Google Workspace and AdWords further solidifies iDigitalise's position as a comprehensive digital marketing agency, capable of providing end-to-end solutions for businesses seeking to establish a strong online presence. With its team of skilled professionals and in-depth knowledge of Google's platforms, iDigitalise is well-equipped to develop customised strategies tailored to client's unique needs and objectives.

iDigitalise's expanded partnership with Google aligns with its core values of driving client success and staying at the forefront of industry trends and innovations. By collaborating closely with Google, iDigitalise can stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in digital marketing and leverage Google's resources to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

With this new milestone, iDigitalise looks forward to helping businesses harness the full potential of Google Workspace and AdWords to drive growth, increase brand visibility, and achieve their digital marketing goals. Through strategic implementation and continuous optimization, iDigitalise aims to unlock the power of these platforms and deliver measurable and sustainable business outcomes for its clients.