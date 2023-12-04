IIDE Empowers Professionals: Introduces Weekend Batch for their Flagship PG Programme

Breaking News
IIDE (Indian Institute of Digital Education) has recently launched a pioneering weekend batch for their flagship Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing at their Mumbai Campus. This 11-month program, boasting two distinct specializations, gives 100% placement assurance and promises networking and interactions with industry leaders.


In response to the needs of working professionals and business owners seeking to enhance their skills without disrupting their routines, IIDE has meticulously crafted this weekend batch. 


Ilsa Tambe, Head of Admissions at IIDE, shares her enthusiasm about the weekend batch, stating, "We recognize the challenges faced by professionals and entrepreneurs today. The weekend batch is an ideal solution for those passionate about upgrading their digital marketing skills while balancing other commitments.”


The flexibility of the weekend batch is a game-changer for those who aspire to complete their post-graduation in digital marketing without having to quit their jobs or pause their entrepreneurial journey. It accommodates the unique needs of individuals with professional responsibilities, providing a pathway for career advancement without disrupting their current professional or business trajectories.

The PG Program in Digital Marketing at IIDE spans 11 months, offering two specializations and 100% placement assurance. The curriculum is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, ensuring learners are well-equipped for success in the competitive digital marketing landscape. 

Karan Shah, CEO & Founder of IIDE, emphasizes on the program's industry relevance, saying, "Digital marketing is evolving rapidly, and professionals need to stay ahead of the curve. The weekend batch is a testament to our commitment to making quality digital education accessible. We believe in not just educating but also empowering our participants to thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape."

IIDE is one of the selected institutes that has partnered with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) to further their initiative to Skill India. They offer an 11-month offline postgraduate program as well as online certifications in the digital marketing domain.

