Indian Advocate Vishal Tinani created a niche for himself in Dubai by solving crucial cases!

It’s not every day you meet someone who is intelligent, strategic and ability to take the right decision even at its worst, Advocate Vishal Tinani is everything above and more. A man who hails from India, and working as a lawyer in Dubai is the perfect example of one of the brilliant advocates in the country who has created a niche for himself in the country by solving crucial and challenging corporate cases.

It’s never been an easy journey for Mr Vishal to make a mark in Dubai, as working as a lawyer in Dubai offers a unique set of challenges and opportunities, especially for those who have studied law in India, The legal systems in both countries differ significantly, and understanding the nuances is crucial for a successful practice. But with it’s accurate strategic ideas and brilliant decision making skills Vishal Tinani able to set a milestone for for the people who wish to make India proud with their contribution to the country. Vishal Tinani posses specialized knowledge and expertise, which enables him to provide comprehensive legal counsel to their clients which plays a crucial role in correctly interpreting and applying laws, this is the reason he provides advice on DIFC and ADGM laws to several clients.

Vishal Tinani is on the list of one of the successful Advocates of Dubai, having Indian roots. He is Born in India and completed his BA.LLB and LL.M from The Maharaja Sayajirao University before pursuing his second LL.M. at Birmingham University in International Commercial Law, with a concentration on M&A and Oil and Gas Law. He is also an accomplished lawyer who has worked for a multinational corporation such as TATA. He is licensed by the Bar Council of Gujrat, India, and the Dubai Legal Affairs Department.

When we talk about his practice in Dubai, Vishal Tinani has been able to Advise a major UAE healthcare firm on the multi-million-dollar sale of many renowned pharmacies chains, he also advised a major UAE bank: in a multimillion-facility restructuring and many more. His core competence includes cross-jurisdictional recovery, and structuring facilities agreements for Multinational banks, and has extensive experience advising on Mergers, Partnership buyouts, Management and Asset purchase agreements, most recently, vessel sale and purchase agreements, vessel mortgage agreements, as well as Charter party agreements. He also specialized in product liability, premises liability, and product recall liability cases specifically arising out of FMCG, Petroleum, and Leisure industries. Vishal has also successfully represented several clients in arbitration.