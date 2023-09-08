Influencer Marita Monteiro Causes A Stir On Instagram With Her Snazzy Fashion Sense

Her best experiment with styling has to be the hooded body con dress she wore to a Futuristic Chic-themed app launch party.

A cosmic number of people want to look stylish. We live in a world where trend-followers are like a drop in the ocean, but trendsetters are a sprinkling. While the latter niche is narrowing day by day, we are glad that Marita Monteiro belongs to it. She is starting to be recognized as a known lifestyle influencer who also happens to be a dentist and a model; with her remarkable fashion sense, she has left an unmissable mark on people.

The young lady lives a vigorous life that entails travel, self-love, food, and fitness in proper quantity. Fashion being at the top, Marita maintains an observant eye on the world of glamour and its super cool trends.

Her Instagram is proof of her eye-catching style. Recently, Marita was seen wearing a sizzling lavender bodycon dress at Vindulge Wine Fest, and oh boy, what beauty she looked like! She kept her jewellery minimal and slipped into a diamond-studded transparent stiletto. And then who can forget Marita Monteiro's sassy look at Miss Malini's Pre Birthday x Blabber All Day Launch Party? She wore a lilac-pink blazer dress with quirky statement earrings and purple heels. She exuded elegance in every sense!

While the fashion world is changing socks at a furious pace, Marita is following the trends from A to Z. She has a very good understanding of what works perfectly aesthetically. She owns a huge collection of accessories that go with her equally large collection of clothes. Her stunning and captivating looks also attract people and make them follow her instantly

Her every Instagram post gives outfit inspiration. Besides her amazing style, she is also held in high regard for her amazing lifestyle.

Born and brought up in Kuwait, Marita completed her BDS degree in Mangalore and her Diploma in Aesthetic Dentistry in affiliation with New York University. She has been a dental surgeon since 2008. It was in 2019 when she started her journey in the online world and look at her now. She has worked with various brands like Westside, Tanishq, Ponds, Colombian Brew coffee, Clinique, U.S Polo, and Maserati to name a few. Her authentic style of content creation has amassed a strong fan following. We can only wait to watch what more is in store, for this Fashionista with a strong style game. However one thing is guaranteed, her future seems very bright.