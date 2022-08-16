Influencerquipo presents Top 10 Instagram Influencers you must follow

The top 10 Instagram Influencer who are a must to follow in 2022. Check these Influencerquipo’s

The top 10 Instagram Influencer who are a must to follow in 2022. Check these Influencerquipo’s

Top picks, and get inspired by their creativity:

Yuvika Abrol : @yuvi.says

Yuvika is a leading Parenting Influencer and a Mom Comedian who goes by the moniker of @yuvi.says on social media. She has been a part of various TVCs, digital media commercials and digital shows on Motherhood . In addition to this, Yuvika has an impressive repertoire of over 100 brand collaborations in her kitty – including Google , Netflix and Amazon to name a few owing to her extremely funny and relatable content that leaves her audience in splits.

Sruthi Goldy: @sruthi_skinandmakeup

Shruti takes us on a tour of beauty, cosmetics, and personal care. With an immense passion for being a youtuber and Instagrammer, she aims to be a self-sufficient, independent lady. At such a tender age, she has collaborated and worked with many renounced make-up brands. But that doesn’t stop her from working harder to level up!

Reshma Ajbani : @preciousmomentss_

Reshma is a Luxury Lifestyle Influencer and has been curating luxury events for the last 11 years and does bring a niche segment along with her. She started her journey 11 years back with a couple of clients, and today works with around 300 clients, so it’s been onwards and upwards since then! She feels immensely grateful about it.

Mridula Khanna Arora: @mom_and_zeeva

Mridula, an artist manager and full-time mom blogger, has seen it all! Out of her many achievements, being awarded the Mominfluencer award 2021, which was felicitated by Kiran Bedi Ji, and being featured on cover pages and magazines are prominent ones. The path was not as simple.Her hard work, however, chose to work in her favour.

Saru Mukharjee Sharma: @diapers_and _lipsticks

Saru is a digital content creator and an adorable mother with interests in parenting, beauty, and lifestyle. Having collaborated with 200+ brands, she is one of most well paid parenting influencers. Saru has won many prestigious titles like ‘Best Mom Blogger’ and had the honour of working with world- renowned organisations like UNICEF & WHO. Her purpose is to educate young mothers.

Ritu Maddan: @momdairiesbyritu

Ritu started her page as a mom-blogger to sort through choices in parenting products and help moms make more confident decisions. She has collaborated with many top-level brands. Her page is all about informative content on personal patenting, tiffin journeys, and much more. Ritu shares her experiences of the little joys of life at home with her little one.

Sonia Kotak: @mommyadventures_with_raahat

A successful entrepreneur and a doting mom, she’s making her mark in Lifestyle and Travel blogs. Her content is extremely real with experiences, reviews, and parenting adventures. Awarded as an outstanding content creator in lifestyle and parenting, she has worked with over 100 international brands. Consistency happens to be the key to Sonia’s favourable outcomes.

Ishna Batra - @mammaslifestyle

When it comes to motherhood, lifestyle, luxury, travel, and fashion, how do we not mention Ishna Batra? She’s a digital creator and a mompreneur, having collaborated with many well-known Brands and various newspapers. Her content is real and she is always ready to Steam up her fans. With perseverance like this, the sky is the limit for her.

Kashif Tanwar : @FoodieKashif

After Degree In Digital marketing, He Started a Firm " Tanwar Digital Marketing" , Kashif Say's He never looked back to Civil Engineering Work & He created the page " FOODIE KASHIF" that mainly discovers new and underrated food joints around Mumbai

Now, we are a team of 6. We're all content creators.

When it comes to travelling and content creating no one can beat Aishwarya Tanna’s page. She has collaborated with 500+ international brands. She’s creator a solid audience base and consistently shares about her collaborations, traveling, funny video and much more. She continues to grow with active adventures and pictures that make you look twice!