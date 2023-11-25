Innovation and Growth Take Center Stage at the 4th Annual Maritime SheEO Conference in Mumbai

The conference also recognized outstanding contributions with ‘The Maritime SheEO Awards 2023’ presented to companies and individuals across various categories.

Mumbai played host to the Maritime SheEO Conference 2023, a flagship event dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the maritime sector. Held on November 21, 2023, at The Taj SantaCruz and globally live-streamed, this year's conference drew an impressive gathering of 250 delegates from 80 nations, maintaining a notable 60:40 gender ratio favoring women.

Delegates, representing diverse sectors such as ship ownership, education, supply chain management, and port operations. In addition, there were around 1000 people who participated virtually.

The conference featured over 50 speakers addressing topics ranging from Sustainable Shipping Practices to Psychological Security and Diversity and Inclusion Policies.

Distinguished keynote speakers included:

Consul General Arne Jan Flolo, Royal Norwegian Consulate General, Mumbai

H.E. Cecilie Myrseth, Minister of Trade and Industries, Norway

H.E. Folakemi Akinleye, Ambassador of Nigeria to the Philippines and Cambodia

H.E. Yasiel Burillo, Ambassador and Consul, General of Panama to India

Shri. Shyam Jagannathan (IAS), DG Shipping, India

Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General Elect of the IMO

Capt. Dinesh Jairam, Global Talent Acquisition Manager, Seaspan India

Dr. Malini Shankar IAS (Retd.), Vice Chancellor at the Indian Maritime University

The conference also recognized outstanding contributions with ‘The Maritime SheEO Awards 2023’ presented to companies and individuals across various categories. Notable awardees included Seaspan Corporation for Best Practices in Diversity and Allied ICD Services Ltd for the Most Diverse Board. Awards were also presented to The Daily Cargo for ‘Media Company of the Year’ and a joint award for ‘Best Practices in Sustainability’ was given to Fleet Management Limited & South Asia Gateway Terminals (SAGT). SAGT has won this award a second time in a row.

Individual awards celebrated luminaries such as Mrs. H K Joshi for Lifetime Achievement, Dr. Sharmila H. Amin for Brilliant SheEO, and Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil) and Capt. Dinesh Jairam for Champion of Diversity. Other winners were Kurti Jobanputra and Alison Cusack for SheEO of the Year, Dr. Deepti Mankad for SheEO to Watch Out For, and Katherine “Karen” Avelino for SheEO of the Year.

Sanjam Sahi Gupta, Founder of Maritime SheEO, closed the event by emphasizing the transformative power of collective action.

“Together we’ve embarked on a journey with collective exploration of ideas, experience and perspectives. We have the power to transform, not just our workplaces but our world. As we leave this space and return to our daily lives, let’s not forget about what we spoke about today. Let’s carry the lessons learnt and the connections made. Let us all be ambassadors of change, advocating for diversity in every interaction and decision we make. The real impact of this conference lies not just in the discussions we’ve had, but in the actions we take henceforth. Diversity is not just a destination, but a journey – it requires unwavering commitment and a shared responsibility.”

In her closing note, Gupta received a standing ovation, marking the success of a day that promises to shape a more inclusive future for the maritime industry.

About Maritime SheEO:

Maritime SheEO leads the charge in promoting diversity within the maritime sector, annually hosting the world's largest conference dedicated to this pivotal cause. Through this flagship event, the organization not only highlights industry best practices but also serves as a catalyst for discussions on innovation, leadership, and competitive advantage. In tandem with these efforts, Maritime SheEO is committed to groundbreaking research on diversity within the industry, aiming to underscore its business case and propel positive change. Additionally, the organization champions the empowerment of women through leadership programs tailored for mid-level professionals, powered by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). These initiatives collectively foster a level playing field, eradicate unconscious bias, and pave the way for women's seamless progression into leadership roles, contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic maritime landscape.

