Institute Of Risk Management, India Affiliate Receives Academic Institution Award At World Education Congress

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate was selected from among some of the top academic institutions in India

IRM India Affiliate has been awarded the Outstanding Academic Institution Award at the 11th World Education Congress. The ceremony took place on July 7, 2022, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The judging panel comprised: Dr. (Prof.) Indira J. Parikh, Antardisha (Directions From Within), Founder Trustee – Dalham Foundation, Former Dean – IIM Ahmedabad and Founding President – FLAME University; Dr. Saugata Mitra, MD – NDDB Dairy Services; Dr. R L Bhatia, CEO – Fun and Joy At Work, and Founder – World CSR Day & World Sustainability and several other industry leaders.

Commenting on the achievement, Hersh Shah, CEO – IRM India Affiliate, said,

“World Education Congress is one of India’s leading platforms for advancing knowledge and thought leadership in the education domain. IRM’s philosophy is closely aligned with the theme of the 11th Edition – Building Sustainability Through Education and we are honoured to be selected for this award by the jury on the basis of our track record, strategic perspective, integrity and ethics and capability in future education. As the global professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) examinations, we are committed to developing the largest community of certified risk-intelligent professionals who will contribute towards a sustainable and resilient India. This award is the result of the hard work and commitment of my entire team, strategic guidance of our advisors, blessings from our partners and active participation by our alumni community.

I also want to thank all our university and academic partners for embarking on a mission towards getting their students risk-ready with IRM’s gold standard certifications”.

Ian Livsey, Chief Executive – IRM, said,

“I would like to congratulate Hersh and the IRM India Affiliate team on this award. Risk management has never been more important to the success of business globally, having current and competent staff will help business navigate a complex business environment.

Our qualifications and training are world leading, employer led and will help businesses remain resilient”.

The IRM, which is headquartered in the UK, is the world’s leading professional body for ERM qualifications, training, and examinations. With IRM India Affiliate, aspirants across India can register for the ERM exams to pursue a successful and rewarding career in ERM.

IRM’s 5-Level pathway to Certified Fellowship in ERM, with professional designations at each stage after Level 2, certifies aspirants’ expertise and proficiency in dealing with any kind of risks whilst also strengthening their problem-solving, risk-based decision making and analytical thinking skills. Students and working professionals can gain a fundamental understanding of ERM by taking the Level 1 examination that is held four times a year – in February, May, August, and November. Successful candidates then proceed for IRM’s Level-2 exam conducted in June and November. Level-2 onwards, candidates also acquire globally recognised designations on the completion of each level – IRMCert (Level-2), GradIRM (Level-3), CMIRM (Level-4), and CFIRM (Level-5).

In line with its commitment to fostering risk awareness in the country, IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with a number of reputed organisations across a variety of sectors, including:

Invest India

National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME)

Eduvanz

JB Boda Group

Cipla

Bombay Chartered Accountants Society

Indian Hotels Company

NMIMS Deemed to be University

ImaginXP

CNBCTV18

Deloitte

The Governance and Strategic Advisory Board of IRM India Affiliate includes prominent business leaders, such as Dr. Rabi Mishra, Shailesh Haribhakti, Dhanpal Jhaveri, Dinesh Kanabar, Mehul Shah, Michele Wucker, Paul Sobel (COSO Chairman) and a highly respected group of Chief Risk Officers.

In November 2021, IRM India Affiliate also launched a report in collaboration with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education), to analyse the gaps in ERM education in the Indian higher education sector and propose solutions to increase risk awareness and intelligence among budding industry leaders.

Other winners at the World Education Congress Awards 2022 included prestigious academic institutions, such as Cathedral School, Mumbai; RV University, Bengaluru; and Hindustan Petroleum University, Dehradun; among others.More information on IRM’s qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at – https://www.theirmindia.org/