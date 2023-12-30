Breaking News
Home > Brand Media News > InTouch Digital Institute Unveils Remarkable Success Stories Students Turn Training into Lucrative Results

InTouch Digital Institute Unveils Remarkable Success Stories: Students Turn Training into Lucrative Results

Updated on: 30 December,2023 04:51 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Mr. Jaffar Ali's journey from the director of PB Interiors to a digital marketing maestro exemplifies the prowess of InTouch Digital Institute's training.

InTouch Digital Institute PVT LTD proudly showcases the exceptional triumphs of its students, highlighting their extraordinary success stories that underscore the institute's transformative impact on businesses. 


Jaffar Ali, Director of PB Interiors: A 2000 INR Investment Transforms into 10 Lacs Revenue


Mr. Jaffar Ali's journey from the director of PB Interiors to a digital marketing maestro exemplifies the prowess of InTouch Digital Institute's training. With a humble investment of 2000 INR in Facebook ads during the training, Mr. Ali orchestrated an astonishing revenue generation of 10 Lacs. His success stands as a testament to the institute's ability to empower individuals with strategies that yield exceptional results.


Trupti Khembhavi, Owner of Digital Infotech Mumbai: Generating 3 Lacs in Sales

Under the guidance of InTouch Digital Institute, Mr. Trupti Khembhavi, owner of Digital Infotech Mumbai, leveraged Facebook ads to amass a substantial sales figure of 3 Lacs. His accomplishment underscores the institute's commitment to imparting practical, high-impact digital marketing strategies that directly translate into tangible business growth.

Hemil Satra, Owner of Hariom Mobiles Borivali: 1200 INR Investment Yields 1.6 Lacs in Sales

Mr. Hemil Satra's success story reflects the transformative power of InTouch Digital Institute's training. With a nominal investment of 1200 INR in Facebook advertising during the training, Mr. Satra achieved a remarkable sales figure of 1.6 Lacs. His achievement showcases the institute's dedication to equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary for unprecedented business growth.

InTouch Digital Institute takes immense pride in its students' accomplishments, serving as a testament to the institute's commitment to providing cutting-edge training that translates into tangible, real-world success.

"These success stories are a testament to the effectiveness of our training programs," remarked Suraj Gupta, Founder/CEO of InTouch Digital Institute. "We're immensely proud of our students' achievements and their ability to leverage our training to achieve outstanding results in the digital marketing sphere," he added. 

For more information on InTouch Digital Institute and its transformative digital marketing programs, Please visit https://intouchdigitalinstitute.com/.

