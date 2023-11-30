Is Club Mahindra Membership Worth Buying? Explaining Club Mahindra Membership Fees, Benefits and Sharing Reviews

Club Mahindra's 25-year membership extends beyond mere annual family holiday plans.

Embarking on the quest for the perfect vacation experience often leads to renowned holiday memberships. Among them, Club Mahindra's membership has emerged as a popular choice for many travellers. And why is Club Mahindra loved by many?

Well, in this article, we delve deep into the intricacies of what Club Mahindra offers. We will learn about Club Mahindra membership fees, the array of benefits that come with it, and sift through various reviews to provide a holistic perspective.

This guide aims to equip you with all the information you need to make an informed decision. So, if you're mulling over the decision to take a Club Mahindra membership, let's explore whether this investment is worth it.

Understanding Club Mahindra Membership

Club Mahindra's 25-year membership extends beyond mere annual family holiday plans. It opens a world of over 125 premium family resorts across India, plus access to more than 400 partner resorts & hotels through its Horizons Inventory Exchange Programme and over 4300 RCI affiliated resorts globally.

This membership allows families to enjoy a 7-day vacation each year for 25 years. Members have the privilege of experiencing a wide range of Club Mahindra's resorts, located in some of the most sought-after destinations. These resorts are not just about accommodation; they offer a plethora of activities for families and kids, to engage in and amenities that make for an experience unlike any other.

The membership is thoughtfully segmented into various seasons – Purple, Red, White, and Blue – catering to diverse travel needs. Additionally, it offers a variety of accommodation options, from Studio apartments to Villas to 1BRs to 2BRs, ensuring a tailored holiday experience for every Club Mahindra member.

Club Mahindra Membership Seasons

Club Mahindra's membership is categorized into seasons to cater to various travel preferences.

The Purple Season is ideal for holidaying during bustling festival times like New Year and Diwali, offering access without surge pricing.

The Red Season suits those planning vacations during popular periods such as summer or Diwali school breaks.

The White Season is for those seeking experiences just outside peak times, avoiding crowds.

The Blue Season is perfect for off-peak travelling, like visiting Goa during monsoon.

Club Mahindra Accommodation Type

Accommodations range from cosy Studio Apartments for couples or small families, to spacious One and Two-Bedroom Apartments for larger groups. Each option ensures comfort and elegance in line with Club Mahindra's standards.

Club Mahindra Membership Fees

The Club Mahindra membership cost varies based on the selected season and type of apartment, with prices tailored to accommodate a variety of preferences.

The membership price for a studio apartment in the Blue season starts at approximately Rs. 4,02,296 (membership price subject to vary). Beside the membership cost, members are also required to pay an Annual Subscription Fee (ASF), which is a maintenance fee that ensures the upkeep, renovation, and high-quality services at the Club Mahindra resorts and help them serve the members better.



Unlocking Long-Term Value with Club Mahindra Holidays Membership Fees

Comparing Club Mahindra Holidays' membership to regular vacation expenses, think long-term benefits. The membership covers a 7-night holiday yearly for 25 years. Typically, staying in a 4 to 5-star hotel costs INR 10,000-15,000 per night, increasing yearly. Over 25 years (7 nights each year), traditional stays would cost around INR 18,00,000. With Club Mahindra, you'd pay an average of INR 5,000-6,000 per night per room for 25 years at fantastic locations. Hence, Club Mahindra brings great value over time.

Benefits of a Club Mahindra Membership

Club Mahindra's membership offers a range of benefits to suit diverse travel preferences:

By now, you've probably caught on to why Club Mahindra membership is so popular among travellers, especially families. This membership plan is not just trending; it's a real investment for those seeking memorable journeys.

Well, let's hear it straight from our community members as they have the insights into what makes Club Mahindra membership totally worth it.

See What the Happy Members Have to Say: Club Mahindra Reviews

Delve into the Club Mahindra reviews by delighted members, revealing their personal experiences and the joys of their membership.

“This was our family’s second visit to Munnar, but the first one here at Club Mahindra - and oh, what a lovely experience! We have been to multiple hill stations in the North, but nothing to beat Munnar. Coming from Delhi, which is choking in pollution right now, we couldn’t have asked for a more serene and breath-taking (haha, quite literally!) location. Excellent service, and very humble people! Our breakfasts were served while we sat in the tearoom, admiring the tea valley and hills. Hoping to come here again and also stay at the Mount Serene resort. Looking forward to coming back!”

Shared by Sanjeeva for Club Mahindra Munnar Resort on 09 November 2023

“Overall, an excellent experience in Club Mahindra Poovar; staying here with my family. Big property which is side by lake and sea. The swimming pool is big and well-maintained. The aquarium inside the resort is one of the attractions.

My kids had a great time watching hundreds of fish and a few ducks inside the property. The travel desk from the resort arranged a backwaters boat ride which was very calm and relaxing. The food was good and delicious though the menu is limited, especially for in-room dining. The staff were very friendly and helpful. An absolute place to hang out with family.”

Shared by Rachavarapalli for Club Mahindra Poovar Resort on 04 November 2023

“A last moment decision to go on a trip as it was Ganpati Celebration holidays in Mumbai. The Monsoon proved to be a Perfect Cozy Getaway to spend time with family away from work. We did manage to Visit the Hatgad Fort & Saputara. The best part was the Chilling weather along with Rain showers - a perfect Romantic Cozy feel followed by the Hot meals and cozy 1 BR room with a veranda to sip in hot Coffee. The Room was just awesome and BIG. What else can one expect? Not to forget the Family sitting together playing indoor games in Fun Zone. An unforgettable memory.”

Shared by Rajesh for Club Mahindra Hatgad Resort on 12 October 2023

These Club Mahindra reviews from happy members highlight the diverse and fulfilling experiences offered across various resorts. Each testimonial underscores Club Mahindra’s commitment to delivering exceptional holidays, blending serene settings with impeccable service for unforgettable family getaways.