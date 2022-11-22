Jee Aaya Nu, the clothing brand that welcomes women of all shapes & sizes

Fashion has always been used as a means of understanding and expressing the individual sense of style. The magazines and runways have long promoted a ‘perfect’ size, colour, and shape.

However, with changing times and dynamics of the industry, the collective consumer consciousness has recently begun to demand that businesses cater to their bodies as they are. Amidst all this, the desire for size inclusivity among fashion firms, particularly women's fashion brands, is growing. Most of the brands view this as a positive shift and have made some first strides in the right direction, among those one is Jee Aaya Nu.

Jee Aaya Nu is a Punjabi phrase that stands for welcoming someone with an open heart and giving them love and warmth. This is exactly what the brand Jee Aaya Nu stands for, they welcome women of all shapes and sizes by providing clothes in sizes small to four XL. The ‘everybody’ brand has a wide range of clothes for women who like to carry all the mainstream styles but are unable to find them in their sizes. From kurtas to kurta sets to suit pieces to co-ord sets, tunics and dresses, there is no clothing item that this brand does not bring for women.

Surat-based label, Jee Aaya Nu is one of a few brands that produce their own fabrics to ensure quality, highlight craftsmanship, promote sustainability, maintain originality and most importantly inspire unique designs. With their in-house printing vertical they build one-of-a-kind prints and they assure that their customers get premium clothes at the most affordable prices. The fabrics used in their high-end designer range are made after extensive research and development, thus they neither get wrinkles and are all stain free. This makes clothes by Jee Aaya Nu perfect for every woman on the go as they neither have to worry about stains nor they have to worry about wrinkles running their whole look.

While talking about Jee Aaya Nu, the founder of the brand says, “Producing wider size ranges of clothes is only a part of what companies do. A brand's commitment to inclusion must permeate every aspect of its strategy. Every clothing brand must keep in mind that they are currently serving a customer who is comfortable in her own skin and views fashion as something that should be tailored to fit her rather than something she must push herself to wear. The days of plus-size or every-size clothing being limited to dismal colours, uninteresting silhouettes, and loose, baggy styles are long gone. Brands must provide accessible clothes with the same design, aesthetic, and appeal that they represent to people of every size. Catering to all this, we at Jee Aaya Nu aim on creating an ecosystem in the world of fashion that has clothes for all women, be it size 0 or size 15, we make sure to have the best for each one of them.”

The fashion industry has been making an effort to keep up with sizes that don't fit into the ‘standard’ paradigms. As a result of the clothing industry's expansion of collections to ‘plus size,’ tall,’ and ‘petite,’ there was a 21% increase in the sizes available for womenswear in 2019. Nevertheless, there is still a lot of work to be done in order to acknowledge all sizes in an ethical way. However, still, brands like Jee Aaya Nu are coming up to be a part of this change. At present the online store sells clothes all across India and in the near future, they plan on expanding their horizons even further.