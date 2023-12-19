Krushan Naik: Blazing a Trail in Film Editing and Education

Naik's dual career path is marked by both certifications and teaching roles.

Krushan Naik

Krushan Naik's voyage into the realm of creative professionalism took off with his arrival in the United States in 2019. His pursuit of a film and television production career led him to an MFA program at Loyola Marymount University, where he specialized in Editing. His initial steps included being a teacher's assistant in post-production courses, which provided him with a rich understanding of the editing world.

Naik's dual career path is marked by both certifications and teaching roles. He achieved a Specialist Certification in Avid Media Composer, boosting his editing prowess. His role as an Avid Certified Instructor (ACI) has allowed him to impart his skills at institutions like the non-profit Ghetto Film School and with Keycode Media Education at the Morningside Public High School. He has also taught film production at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles. "Being part of the educational journey at institutions like Loyola Marymount University, Ghetto Film School, and Morningside High School has been a fulfilling experience, enabling me to inspire and cultivate the creative minds of future filmmakers" says Krushan.

His editing portfolio is impressively varied, encompassing everything from documentaries to dramas. Notably, he's currently working on 'Anuja', a drama in collaboration with Academy Award winning media company Shine Global. He has edited award-winning projects like 'Resurgence', 'Unrest in Peace', and 'Death & Taxes'. His versatility extends to musical projects like 'Quarantween: The Musical,' and award shows like the Writer Guild Awards of America (East & West).

Based in Los Angeles, Naik's journey from running K.N. Kreative Studios, an advertising agency in India, to film and TV production in the U.S. has seen him adeptly handle various post-production roles. His expertise isn't limited to editing; he's also skilled in creating efficient post-production workflows, supervision, and marketing strategies at film festivals. Krushan’s films have been to over 50 film festivals, including Oscar, Canadian Screen, and BAFT-qualifying film festivals, and have garnered over 17 wins and nominations. “Each project, be it a documentary or a drama, presents a unique opportunity for me to express my creativity and delve into the narrative as an editor" says Krushan. Naik's active engagement in multiple film festivals as a screener, evaluator, and judge has not only enhanced his editing perspective but also expanded his professional network and made him a precious resource for every project he works on.

Expanding his teaching credentials, Naik has expertise in multiple editing software platforms, from Avid to Blackmagic and Adobe. His skill set includes a deep understanding of camera systems and production techniques, and he has also contributed to the American music industry by creating high-quality content for public-facing artists, which has aided him in his editorial and teaching journey. His work with non-profits and public schools is incredibly close to his heart because it has allowed him to shape the minds of students coming from underrepresented communities. He enjoys the process thoroughly, as it brings him enormous joy to see the students learn from his teachings.

For Naik, the twin paths of teaching and editing are avenues to assist others in achieving their creative visions. Whether in the classroom or an editing suite, he aims to nurture creativity and help directors fulfill their cinematic dreams. “My journey as both an educator and editor is a path of constant learning and creativity. In the classroom, I'm a mentor as much as a student, and in the editing suite, every project is a lesson in storytelling” says Krushan.

Discover more about Krushan Naik and his journey at:

Website: https://www.krushanaik.film

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/krushanaik/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krushanaik/