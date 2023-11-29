Lens, Lights, Love: An Engineer Who Found His Passion in Photograph

Rohan Shinde, the visionary behind the lens, shares a unique journey that saw him evolve from an engineering student to a maestro of visual storytelling.

In a tale that defies societal norms and echoes the pursuit of passion, Rohan Shinde Photography and Films emerges as an inspirational hub of artistic storytelling. Renowned as one of India's premier wedding photography and filmmaking teams, their award-winning work transcends borders, encapsulating narratives of love, families, and celebrations globally.

Rohan Shinde, the visionary behind the lens, shares a unique journey that saw him evolve from an engineering student to a maestro of visual storytelling. Mesmerised by the frozen moments that resonated with eternity, he heard an inner calling—a calling to document stories through the lens.

Despite societal expectations favouring conventional professions like Engineering or Medicine, Rohan defied the norm. Transitioning from the engineering corridors to the vibrant streets of Mumbai's photography scene, he enrolled in a top photography school in Mumbai, learning the art under the guidance of accomplished mentors. Assisting some of the city's most esteemed photographers, Mr Shinde garnered invaluable experience and honed his craft. Armed with knowledge and skills acquired while working alongside some of the city's best photographers, he embarked on the challenging yet rewarding entrepreneurship journey.

"A wedding is a testimony of two souls who promise to unconditionally love and accept each other's flaws. It's a journey that starts with love, is filled with laughter, and continues to be happily ever after. And to make this journey memorable, we capture emotions—raw and elegant, as they are," Rohan Shinde expresses, encapsulating the essence of his artistic vision.

Rohan Shinde Photography is now a thriving team of dedicated photographers and cinematographers working tirelessly to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of couples. Based in Navi Mumbai, the team has become a sought-after choice for capturing the narratives of love, life, and emotions through both stills and motion.

Rohan Shinde's story exemplifies the zeal to follow one's passion, break free from societal expectations, and embrace a career that aligns with dreams that come true with dedication and passion. Through his lens, he continues to weave stories that resonate with authenticity, leaving an indelible mark on the world of wedding photography.

For more information, please visit:- https://www.rohanshinde.com/