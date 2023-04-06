Liposuction in India: Dr. Vinod Vij Leads the Way in Safe and Effective Body Contouring Procedures

Dr. Vinod Vij, a leading plastic surgeon in India, shares his insights on liposuction procedures and their outcomes.

With an increasing demand for cosmetic procedures, especially liposuction Dr Vinod Vij emphasizes how it is possible to achieve desired body shape through Liposuction safely.

Dr. Vinod Vij of Clinique Aesthetica states, 'Liposuction has proved to be an ideal, convenient and reliable method of removing excess body fat and gaining desired body shape. As a minimally non-invasive procedure with a dual advantage, Liposuction has made it possible for men and women to get a leaner and slimmer body quickly.

It is a minimally invasive surgery that uses various suction techniques to remove the excess body fat deposited between the muscle and the skin. Most patients seek to remove abdominal fat through Liposuction. Also, it is possible to remove body fat from the neck, chin, arms, thighs and hips.

In this procedure, the plastic surgeon uses a cannula, a hollow stainless steel tube and a powerful vacuum to remove the body fat using anaesthesia. Tumescent Liposuction and Modified Tumescent Liposuction are the procedures available at Clinique Aesthetica.

He elaborates on Tumescent liposuction procedure in which large volumes of diluted local anaesthesia are injected into the targeted area, making it swollen or tumescent and firm and enabling easy removal of fat accompanied by minimal blood loss. In addition, there is no need for narcotic pain medications after surgery, as the effect of local anaesthesia lasts for several hours.

Modified Tumescent Liposuction is another technique combining tumescent local anaesthesia and systemic anaesthesia (heavy IV sedation or general anaesthesia). It is administered, preferably by an anesthesiologist. Modified Tumescent Liposuction is preferred to eliminate blood loss.

Dr Vinod Vij is an expert in performing VASER liposuction which is a type of an ultrasound-assisted liposuction. The procedure involves the use of ultrasound energy to melt or emulsify the fat before performing the liposuction procedure. VASER liposuction is suitable to remove fat from the chin, neck, arms, abdomen, legs, back, buttocks and contour the body in a better way.

He also offers Power-Assisted Liposuction in which rapid vibrations and oscillations are applied on the areas that selected for fat removal. Dr Vinod Vij recommends power-assisted liposuction to patients who have lot fibrous fat and cellulite and would prefer a safer liposuction procedure.

Liposuction recovery depends on the amount of fat removed and from which area. The patient must relax and perform lesser activities to encourage the body to heal in the first six weeks. After that, it takes nearly six months to recover fully.

Highlighting the multiple benefits of a liposuction procedure, Dr Vinod Vij states, 'I recommend liposuction procedure to remove stubborn body fat that is non-responsive to diet and exercise. Also, a better-toned body means better fitting of clothes and improved image. Lastly, there is minimal scarring after the procedure, making it convenient to proceed.

Liposuction as a procedure causes minimal discomfort and downtime; hence, it is one of the most convenient methods to get a well-toned body shape. However, Dr Vinod Vij advises people to take utmost care in choosing the right and experienced plastic surgeon to perform this procedure, bearing in mind patient safety at all times.

Dr Vij's commitment to patient safety and satisfaction is evident in his meticulous approach to every procedure. He begins each consultation by thoroughly evaluating the patient's health, medical history, and aesthetic goals to determine if Liposuction is the best option. He then develops a customized treatment plan tailored to each patient's needs and desired outcomes.

In addition to his expertise in Liposuction, Dr Vij is also skilled in other body contouring procedures, such as tummy tucks and breast augmentations. Furthermore, he is known for his compassionate and caring approach to patient care, ensuring that every patient feels comfortable and confident throughout the process.

Dr Vinod Vij is one of the most reliable and board-certified plastic surgeons offering Liposuction in India, hair transplant, rhinoplasty, breast surgery, cosmetic surgery, weight loss surgery, and other cosmetic procedures. He is available for consultation at Clinique Asthetica at Vashi and Seawoods and a consultant at Apollo Hospital at Belapur, Navi Mumbai.

Patients can contact Dr Vinod Vij at +91 981 941 4276 or drvinodvij@gmail.com.