London Coffee Now in INDIA!!! Offering Franchise to clients who wants to start their own coffee cafe

London coffee company.

London Coffee

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the London coffee brand!

London coffee company was founded in 1975 by Benjamin Fernandez in London with a vision to create a coffee brand that celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of coffee-making while promoting sustainability and positive impact within the coffee industry. We are passionate about crafting exceptional coffee experiences that delight and inspire coffee lovers around the world.

Now 390+Coffee stores across Japan, China, the UK, North America, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UAE, India, Singapore, South Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand Etc.

Why choose a business in Coffee industry?

All Cash business.

One-time investment

Low Manpower cost, low operating cost.

Recession-proof (how hard the recession hit,

People can’t stop drinking coffee.

365 days of revenue

Negligible seasonality - 12-month business

Is relevant in all communities and economic climates.

Is a fundamental service, the doctor advises.

Doesn’t change or get obsolete with technology upgrades.

Have low non-perishable inventory requirements.

Cannot be outsourced.

Is about making people feel good about themselves.

Very low competition – Social Barrier.

Second thing to drink after water worldwide.

Coffee industry is increasing because Consumption is increasing.

Community Gathering Place

Why choose a London coffee franchise?

Sales Support

Tie up with Zomato, Swingy, and like apps

Collaboration with YouTubers, influencers, and celebs

Offering Promo Codes

Offering Various discounts and vouchers like birthday discounts, student discounts, anniversaries, festive discounts, etc

Regular, and frequent customers

Start-up Support.

Location assistance / Site approval.

store Architect, Designs, Layout, Etc.

Diamond Inspired Designs (Walls, Ceilings, Furniture, etc).

Legal Obligation/license procurement

Franchise Business Operations

Pre-opening and going operational assistance to franchisees.

Implements and assists with all operational programs and procedures, including the First London Coffee store Opening program.

Schedules personalized visits to existing coffee stores

Conducts regularly scheduled phone calls to discuss service, retail, and training needs.

Hosts the annual franchise Convention for all franchisees.

Training

Provides in-house training in the London Coffee stores

Trained in customer service and London coffee store operations.

Tie up with top Hair & beauty industry leaders to train on current trends and techniques.

Grand Opening Ceremony – Our PR company will organize the grand opening day for your London Coffee store.

POS – Billing Software – We have billing software that we have taken from the world’s largest store software company. We will share the same software with you for your billing.

Marketing

Innovative marketing offers, strategies, campaigns, local marketing support, digital presence, influencer marketing, training, education, and market research are essential for success.

Our operating Business Models include:

Model 1.

Franchisee invests & Franchisee runs the operations. Franchisee will take care of all the operational expenses like Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, store Consumption, etc., and will pay 6% of revenue or Rs.60000/- Fix Royalty Per Month, whichever is higher, to the Company.

Model 2.

Franchisee Invests & Company run the operations. The company will take care of all the operational expenses, including All Expenses Rent, Salary, Electricity, Telecom, Maintenance, store Consumption, etc., and the company will pay a minimum guarantee of 2% of the total franchise investment Amount per Month or 25% of the Net Profit of the store per month, whichever is higher, to the franchisee.

Financial requirements

The total franchise cost is between â¹25 to â¹90 lakhs, depending on the store location and store area. The franchise cost includes the cost of equipment and the expenses for the interior, which should roughly take around â¹4000 Per sq feet

London Coffee Franchise Cost Amount

Lite Model

Area Required: 500-600 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 15 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR. 5Lacs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 15 to 20 Lacs per Year

Regular Model

Area Required: 1000-1200 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 40 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 10 Lacs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 30-36 Lacs per Year

Super Model

Area Required: 1800-2000 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 60 Lacs

Franchise Fee: INR 20 Lacs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 40-50 Lacs per Year

Lounge Model

Area Required: 3000-4000 Sq. Ft.

Investment: INR 1.5 Crore

Franchise Fee: INR 30 Lakhs + Tax

Approximate income: INR 60 to 80 Lacs per Year

Franchisee Steps to Opening-

A prospective partner initiates a franchise inquiry, receives a franchise kit, completes the franchise form, and pays the due diligence license fee (5 Lacs or 1000 rs per sq. ft.). They meet the New Business Development Manager and interview a Senior Manager. A mutual agreement is signed, and the franchisee receives a fee payment. The franchisee shortlists a site, gets approval from the company, and the architect is assigned. Two key people receive 2-3 weeks of training, new staff recruitment, and training. The store is ready for inauguration and the grand opening of a London coffee store.

The official web address www.londoncoffeefranchise.com