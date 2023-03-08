Luxury Escapades In March: Women’s Day, Holi And More!

Sheroes At Four Seasons Bengaluru

In this month of celebrating women, Four Seasons Bengaluru brings exceptionally talented women chefs with a legacy in culinary entrepreneurship to a gourmet promotion at CUR8 the hotel’s modern kitchen-style dining room and outdoor terrace. ‘Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite’, began with entrepreneur Sherry Mehta presenting exciting dishes from the Himachal. From now until the 12th of March, Chef Lim Valerie from Four Seasons Singapore, hosts a high-tea experience in The Lobby Lounge with scrumptious desserts. Priya Bala steps in for Women’s Day weekend from the 8th-10th of March interpreting Sri Lankan cuisine with fresh, locally sourced produce and traditional ingredients and techniques. On the 11th and 12th of March, Rhea Aaron, brings alive the rich culinary heritage of Goa, by imbuing traditional dishes of Portuguese, Indian, African, and European influence with a contemporary twist. From the 17th -19th of March, the finale sees home chef Yogita Dalvi (Yaji) create culinary magic with The Saras Table, a modern interpretation of Saraswat-inspired cuisine. The menu of Sheroes, Breaking Boundaries with Every Bite is provided along with the buffet spread during lunch and dinner at CUR8.

Date: 3rd -19th March , 2023

Venue: CUR8, Four Seasons Bengaluru

Reserve: 080 4522 2269

UNFORGETTABLE ESCAPADES AT ARAMNESS GIR :

Enjoy an additional complimentary night at one of the 18 exceptional kothis at award-winning luxury safari lodge Aramness, when you book a two night stay with the lodge’s ‘Unforgettable Escapade’ offer. Spacious kothis nestle cozily in the forest, with private courtyards, pools, wifi and personalized butler service.

This bucket-list experience is a wonderful way to experience Gir’s lush forest, the only remaining home of the magnificent Asiatic lions. This offer includes two safari game drives led by the lodge’s resident naturalists and unique opportunities to enjoy walks in the wild in the 18 sqkm of reserve forest that surrounds the lodge.

Meals are included in this offer. The elevated culinary experience includes traditional Gujarati thalis, international cuisine and signature dishes at the lodge’s beautiful restaurant or try the specially organised, evening jungle-barbecue in the forest.

Unwind from an unforgettable day in the wild with indulgent spa treatments at the lodge’s Aramness Spa.

Date: Until March 31, 2023

Reserve: E- reservation@aramness.com / +91 285 350 2000

ART BRUNCH AT NOVOTEL VISAKHAPATNAM VARUN BEACH:

Immerse yourself in 5-star seafront luxury at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach. The hotel celebrates Holi and Women's Day with a colourful twist! An innovative Art Brunch showcases the creativity and talent of young artists. Highlights include canvas and caricature artists, face painting and even balloon twisting for some added fun. Brunch at their very popular all day dining outlet, The Square promises to be delectable and delightful!

Date & Time: 8th March, 2023 12:30 to 3:30 PM

Venue: The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Reserve: 77998 84036 / 77998 88068

“ONE FOR YOU” WITH JW MARRIOTT BENGALURU PRESTIGE GOLFSHIRE RESORT & SPA

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, winner of “Asia’s Best Golf Resort of 2022” and “The Best Property for Large Scale Weddings” celebrates its first anniversary. The luxury resort is showing its gratitude for its guests with an exclusive “One for You” offer where guests will receive 100% resort credit equivalent to the room rate, to use at the spa, restaurants, bars, entertainment zone, and more. The “One for You” package includes a range of mindfulness experiences, such as complimentary sunrise yoga and Halli Katte - a local evening tea ritual over local snacks, as well as participation in fun activities like a bowling competition, canvas painting, kite-flying, giant snakes & ladders, and more. Children can enjoy the Family by JW children’s club supervised by caretakers, and the entertainment zone. With stunning views of the Nandi hills, this award-winning resort is an enjoyable retreat from everyday stress and to focus on self-discovery. The offer includes an upgrade to the garden terrace room (subject to availability), 30% off on couple therapies at the spa, buffet breakfast at The Aviary, access to the gym and yoga pavilion, complimentary Internet access (WiFi), early check-in and late check-out, entry into a bowling competition, welcome amenities and a departure gift. This exclusive package starts from INR 22,000 onwards.

Date: Now until March 31, 2023

Reserve: 080-45059999