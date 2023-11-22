Breaking News
MC Desmond Oliveira Hosted 11th-Year Celebrations of Fat Fish Goa

Updated on: 22 November,2023 06:12 PM IST  |  MUMBAI
BrandMedia | brandmedia@mid-day.com

Pooja Sarin and Prashant Korgaonkar envisioned this best seafood culinary venture in 2012.

Celebrating 11 Years of Goan Cuisine and Culinary Delights with Best MC in Goa


The renowned international celebrity emcee, MC Desmond Oliveira, added his charismatic touch to the 11th-anniversary celebrations of Fat Fish Bar and a popular Restaurant in Goa. The festivities unfolded in a symphony of elegance and culinary ecstasy, with the vibrant Goa-based best emcee steering the occasion with unparalleled style.


As the best wedding emcee from Goa commenced the event, the spotlight turned towards Fat Fish. In this Goan cuisine exploration haven, every dish narrates a tale of passion, dedication, and a love for serving a delightful coastal dining experience. Pooja Sarin and Prashant  Korgaonkar envisioned this best seafood culinary venture in 2012, introducing locals and travellers to the authentic flavours of Goan coastal cuisine.


The highlight of the evening was the FAT FISH Pageant Contest, crowning the King, Queen, and Miss Fat Fish 2023, where the best MC in India, Mr Desmond Oliveira, a microphone maestro, orchestrated the event energetically, evenly connecting with guests from across the country and overseas. His humour, witty one-liners, and amusing shayaris became the heartbeat of the celebration, entertaining guests of all ages. Oliveira's array of team-bonding games and spot prizes added an electrifying touch, transforming the anniversary into a fairy tale experience.


Fat Fish, a name synonymous with delivering the fresh seafood platters distinction, showcased its mastery in the celebration with MC Desmond Oliveira's charismatic presence, the best wedding emcee in the industry. His approach to turning the event into a memorable one flattered the audience with remarkable views of the restaurant.

A tale of 11 years through the maestro MC in Goa, Mr Oliveira's narration made the celebration stellar and epic, etching Fat Fish, an authentic Goan dining experience, as a culinary legend along the Coastal Gastronomy Goa.

https://mcdesmondoliveira.com/home

