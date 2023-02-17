Meet 10 Most Inspiring Business Personalities of Our Nation

Introducing Ten Personalities Who Are Fusing Ground-Breaking & Extra Ordinary Notions With Excellent Execution.

1. Chiranjiv Patel- Managing Director, PC Snehal Group

A well-established entrepreneur from Gujarat, known for his business, networking, and mentorship skills, Chiranjiv Patel is an inspiring leader who is endowed with the ability to make people smile.

Bringing positive changes in the world for the betterment of society, he co-founded the Karma Foundation, which addresses all of society's major social issues. Having adopted more than 200 girls for lifetime education and development, he is a firm believer in education and how it can help to make the world a better place.

He believes in uplifting, collaborating, and not competing, which is why he is the driving force behind Gujarat's start-up ecosystem.

2. Sudarshan Sabat- Founder & Chairman of Sudarshan Group of Company

Mr. Sudarshan Sabat is considered one of the best mind trainers in the world. His entire life has been devoted to ensuring the welfare of others.

Having the vision to develop more than 1000 trainers in the upcoming five years, Sudarshan proudly proclaims that together, these trainers will reach out to people and guide them on how to mitigate problems, solve their roadblocks, and overcome challenges in life.

He is a Master Mind Trainer who works to improve the lives of others. Mr. Sabat is the author of the books “Mind Winner World Winner," "Rich Mind Blue Print," and "Dare Your Mind - Think Beyond," and he has another 21 books due out in 2023. These books will be available in Marathi, Gujarati, Hindi, Odia, and English.

3. Falguni Nayar- Founder of Nykaa

Nykaa is an Indian e-commerce company, founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012 and headquartered in Mumbai. It sells beauty and fashion products across websites and 100+ offline stores in 2020. This brand sells products that are manufactured in India as well as internationally.

In 2015, the company expanded from online-only to an Omni channel model and began selling products apart from beauty. As of 2020, it retails over 2,000 brands and 200,000 products across its platforms.

4. Ankita Gupta, Founder of ‘Syndiora’

Born in Kolkata, India, Ms. Ankita developed an early interest in the luxury and art industries but with a climate-conscious mindset. As a teenager in 2010, she started her journey to become a jewelry enthusiast. Kudos to her years of experience, she was able to recognize the enormous potential for the Lab Grown Diamond industry, which was being stifled by the moral and environmental costs associated with the diamond industry.

With her father’s support, she began looking for ways to pursue her passion without having to contend with the dubious morality of the diamond mining industry, and in 2017, she officially launched Syndiora, a high-end, luxury brand of lab-grown diamond jewelry.

5. Rohtas Goel- Founder of Omaxe

Rohtas Goel is a first-generation entrepreneur and civil engineer who founded Omaxe to undertake the construction and contracting business in 1987. Omaxe made its inroads into the evolving real estate sector in 2001.

It soon launched several group housing projects at Noida and subsequently also launched its first township, the NRI City at Greater Noida.

6. Sudheer Kirthi, CEO & Managing Director, Goldenkey® Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Sudheer Kirthi, a first-generation entrepreneur who is now a well-known real estate entrepreneur, has fuelled its development throughout the years with his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for real estate. His leadership is based on a conviction for the industry and a thrill of lifestyle.

Creating affordable homes in such a cutthroat market is something Goldenekey® Ventures, a forward-thinking real estate development company, takes great pride in. They are driven by a passion for helping others achieve their dreams of home ownership. The company chalks up the motto, “If you can dream it, we can build it.”

7. Dinesh Bhaleri, Founder & CEO, KLiNCO

From being a "Flight Engineer" with IndiGo, Dinesh's journey to being a "Dhobi-Preneur" has been quite the roller coaster. It was challenging for a beginner to launch KLiNCO in 2020 with a single unit configuration and manage everything by themselves, but he bootstrapped the creation of India's first truly organic laundry using ActO+Clean Technology (patented) despite the global COVID crisis.

Given how informed and concerned today's consumers are about environmental safety & sanitization, KLiNCO Organic Laundry is proving to be a torch bearer of the Indian Laundry & Dry-cleaning Industry. 30 months, 5000+ happy customers, 350000+ garments cleaned. Resolving to wash out the failures, challenges and some dirt!

8. Dr. Monica B. Sood- CEO, Navjivan

As a physician and socioeconomic analyst, Dr. Monica B. Sood is a lady of substance who considers her modest accomplishments to be among her greatest. She considers the time she has spent aiding others, raising the oppressed, and treating the incurable to be her greatest achievement. She has received many awards for her tireless dedication to helping others, including the prestigious BHARAT JYOTI AWARD and the STEVIE AWARD,USA.

Always seeking to expand her horizons, Dr. Monica took over as CEO of the 99-year-old Navjivan group at the age of 18. Despite facing many challenges in her life, she persevered and ensured Navjivan's continued success by continually giving life to dying and spreading the message of world peace.

9. Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla- Chief Dermatologist & Founder, Elements of Aesthetics Clinics

Leading dermatologist in India, Dr. Stuti received her medical education in the United States and is credited with developing the non-surgical Hair Growth Booster®, a simple, at-home treatment that takes just five minutes. She holds four distinct international fellowships from renowned hospitals and top cosmetic surgeons, in addition to a postgraduate degree in dermatology from India.

Dr. Stuti has also received a great deal of recognition through numerous healthcare awards in the medical field of "Hair Sciences for Excellence in Non-Surgical Hair Restoration" for her outstanding non-surgical hair regrowth results, and her popularity has grown significantly in international markets as well.

10. Shobha Alladi, Business Head- OK BOSS

Many of us have a long list of ‘Things to Do’. It could be Home maintenance, elderly care, Government services, Paperwork, fixing the car, or just buying a custom gift.

In our own personal experience, our parents, with age, find it difficult to manage Day to Day chores. They have difficulties using multiple Apps. The younger generation and middle-aged workforce find it hard to manage their own work-life balance, leave alone help their parents.

These experiences evolved into setting up a ‘Personal Assistant’ –someone who is not a mere Delivery boy/girl, but who has a ‘Personal touch’. OK, BOSS is a pay-as-you-go Personal Assistant service that enables us to assign bespoke tasks that are completed by our service partners.