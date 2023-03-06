Moutusi Sardar – Story Of A Multifaceted And Promising Indian Actor And Model From Kolkata

: Moutusi Sardar is a multifaceted and promising model and actor from Kolkata. She has made a name for herself in India's entertainment and modelling industry.

Moutusi Sardar

In the world of the Indian entertainment and modelling industry, she is identified as Yashila. She has appeared in a variety of movies, sitcoms, and music albums. Simultaneously, she is a prominent face for a number of brands in Calcutta, which has assisted her in growing into a highly acknowledged identity and enticing tenfold prospects from all industry leaders across the nation.

Moutusi Sardar is a tremendously gifted artist. She fully understands how to highlight the best in people with her grandeur. She carries herself commendably while modelling for well-known brands in the country. Numerous new-generation models and ambitious young actresses look up to her as their idol. Her distinctive abilities and love of modelling and acting glisten through her allure.

Moutusi Sardar has been constructing her acting career for over two years now. As a former theatre artist, her talent for captivating viewers with powerful performances as well as majestic grooving, has played a significant role in her continued success in the entertainment business. Her first acting project was for the Bengali tv series "Sasurbari Zindabad," which broadcasted on Colours TV. In addition, she jumped at the chance to perform for India's prestigious platform, Zee Bangla Star.

Despite her enduring and impactful involvement in the entertainment world, she left no stone unturned touched in her quest for modelling achievements. Among the most notable brands, she has ended up working with our City Mart, Style Bazaar, DM Dress, Daughter, Bimal Saree Centre, Anjushree, Monotel, Aroma Youth, Keya Seth Exclusive, and Siddheshwari Bastalai.

Her fortune in the music business has enabled her to collaborate on a number of the most famous Hindi and Bengali music videos of our era. Among the notable singers with whom she has done music videos are Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, as well as Anwessha. Her music videos can be found on popular Indian platforms like YouTube and Z Music.

"As a performer, I always have appreciated the role which was assigned to me. It's indeed my responsibility as a fine actor to accomplish the distinctive features and accountabilities of this role. Should this not occur naturally, I would just rather give up instead of doing something I am not designed to do,” Moutusi Sardar, a well-known actor and model from Kolkata, agrees.