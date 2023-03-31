Mr. Tejas Kadam Awarded the Prestigious Rashtirya Abhiman Puraskar and Indian Entrepreneurship Award for “Emerging Fintech Leader”

Throughout his career, Mr. Kadam has held a variety of roles in sales and business development, P&L management for banking alliances, technology sales, strategic alliances, relationship management, key account management, and team management.

Tejas Kadam, a highly skilled and accomplished sales leader with a passion for driving growth and profitability in diverse business verticals, has been awarded the prestigious “Emerging Fintech Leader” Indian Entrepreneurship Award 2023 and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar for his contributions to the business world. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Tejas has honed his expertise across a range of sectors, including card schemes, cross-border payments, payment and transaction processing, and real-time payments.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kadam has held a variety of roles in sales and business development, P&L management for banking alliances, technology sales, strategic alliances, relationship management, key account management, and team management. His unparalleled expertise has enabled him to deliver exceptional results for organizations like Euronet, Cyberplat, and NPCI International, driving revenues and profits and elevating their position in the marketplace.

Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 and the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar 2023 were graced by Maninderjeet Singh, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha -Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Shailesh Ghedia- President Professional Cell, BJP Maharashtra, our beloved Usha Mangeshkar and Raj K Purohit (ex- minister Maharashtra state). Coffee & More’s new step towards innovation was witnessed by such gems of the country. The attendee list was star-studded with Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways of India, Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Minister of Railways of IndiaShri Ramdas Athawle, Minister of State & Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Shri Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shri Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of Marathi Language of India, Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Smt Supriya Sule, Member of Loksabha, Major GD Bakshi, Retired India Army Officer, Smt Abha Singh, Indian Activist & Advocate, Shri Yogesh Pratap Singh, Former Police Officer, Shri Mahesh Palkar, Education Officer, Smt Ashwini Bhide, IAS Officer, Smt Amrita Phadnavis, Indian Television & Wife Deputy CM of Maharashtra but these personalities couldn’t attend the functions. Nevertheless, their blessings and good wishes were with all the awardees.

Tejas Kadam's unique combination of strategic thinking, industry expertise, and leadership skills make him a valuable asset to any organization looking to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. His commitment to excellence and his proven track record of success make him an impressive sales leader and a true game-changer in the industry. Congratulations to Tejas Kadam on this incredible achievement of the Indian Entrepreneurship Award 2023 and Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar, and we look forward to seeing what he has in store for the future.