Neeraj Clinic Becomes The Most Preferred Option For Epilepsy Patients In India

When an individual suffers from epilepsy, their brain activity gets disrupted and this makes it difficult for them to perform routine tasks. The frequency of epilepsy seizures varies from person to person.

There are very few clinics or healthcare providers in India that offer high-quality and reliable epilepsy treatment to patients suffering from this neurological disorder. The one clinic, however, that has been providing top-notch treatment facilities to epilepsy patients and has never faltered in so many years of providing treatment for epilepsy to its patients.

Neeraj Clinic was established in the year 1985 as an epilepsy treatment clinic. It was one of the first clinics in India to study this particular neurological disorder deeply and offer advanced treatment solutions for it. The clinic was based on the foundation of Ayurvedic treatment and Naturecure therapy. The fact that more than 1, 65, 000 individuals have treated successfully from epilepsy because of the Ayurvedic treatment provided by Neeraj Clinic serves as a testimony to the fact that the methods used by this health institution have been extremely successful.

Talking about the journey Neeraj Clinic has had so far, Dr. Gupta, Director of Neeraj Clinic, says, “Right from the time we launched the ayurvedic clinic, our endeavour has been to cure people of epilepsy in the most natural and organic manner. The entire world is acknowledging the healing properties of Ayurveda today. We started using the principles of Ayurveda as treatment methods for epilepsy back in the ‘80s when there was limited awareness about it. Even the ones who were aware of it were doubtful about its effectiveness. We are proud that we took this route and grateful about receiving the blessings of all our patients who benefitted from it.”

Dr. Gupta and his team at Neeraj Clinic have always strongly believed in offering Combination treatment that is devoid of elements that could cause harm to the patient. The ethos of the clinic is reflected by the location it is based in. Since its inception, Neeraj Clinic has been positioned in the pilgrimage town of Rishikesh. The clinic has received widespread acclaim for its social initiatives that many underprivileged individuals have benefitted from.

Elaborating on the same, Dr. Gupta shares, “We have been setting up health and wellness camps for epilepsy patients who come from weaker financial backgrounds for years now. These camps are organized on a regular basis in a structured manner. We provide them treatment facilities free of cost and ensure that they walk on the path to recovery as soon as possible. As medical health professionals, one of the most important things that we are taught is to serve society in a selfless manner. If somebody cannot afford healthcare facilities, it is our duty to provide them with the same.”

Apart from offering treatment procedures to epilepsy patients, Neeraj Clinic has branched out into a bunch of other verticals in the healthcare sector. It has a wellness centre where Ayurveda treatment for arthritis is provided. Dr. Gupta has also set up a Cancer Foundation to treat patients suffering from the dreadful disease. To know more about Neeraj Clinic and the treatment facilities offered by it, one can visit its official website https://www.epilepsytreatment.org/