NGO Janm has brought a significant change in the lives of underprivileged children

Philanthropist Mohit Aggarwal founded Janm in 2016 and continues to work towards positive change.

There are still so many children in our country and society who are deprived of the basic needs of education and health care. NGO Janm has emerged as a support for the underprivileged children. Which has provided health and education to countless children and has emerged as a ray of hope and change in the society. This NGO has been running for seven years and in all these years, Janm has worked to bring hope in the lives of underprivileged children.

Philanthropist Mohit Aggarwal founded Janm in 2016 and continues to work towards positive change. The achievements of Janm for the bright future of children aged between 5 to 15 years are commendable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purpose of Janm has been clear from the beginning and that is every child should have fundamental rights like education and health care, irrespective of the circumstances in which they live. This NGO has brought a significant change in the lives of poor and destitute children through its effective campaigns. The NGO has run several initiatives including distribution of blankets during the chilling winter, distribution of essential items including bags to school children and distribution of clothes.

Keeping in mind the important role of education in breaking out of the clutches of poverty, Janm started book distribution programs, opening up the world of knowledge even to children who had never owned a book before. Janm has also taken many important steps towards supporting disabled children.

These Janm campaigns have improved the lives of underprivileged children to a great extent and volunteers from various backgrounds have joined hands with the NGO.

Founder Mohit Aggarwal envisions a world where children from all walks of life have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams. This NGO is working as a guide for the youth and is committed to paving the way for their bright future. Coming from a middle-class background, Mohit Aggarwal has transformed in the last decade. During this period, he has focused his attention towards envisioning a brighter future for the underprivileged children of our society. It is important to highlight that Mr. Aggarwal is a respected and distinguished member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).