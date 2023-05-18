Nushape Lipo Wrap Review - Red Light Belt for Weight Loss?

Nushape Lipo Wrap is a red light therapy belt that your wear around your waist, and it offers benefits like promoting weight loss and improving muscles performance.

About Nushape Lipo Wrap

If you’re looking for a novel method for losing weight and improving your muscle performance and recovery, Nushape Lipo Wrap may be a good option for you.

This unique device is a lightweight belt that you wrap around your waist while carrying out red light therapy treatment.

Additional benefits of Nushape Lipo Wrap include supporting thyroid health, smoothing cellulite on the body and revitalizing the skin.

We’ll give you our honest opinion of Nushape Lipo Wrap in this review, so you can decide if it’s right for you.

Notable Facts About Nushape Lipo Wrap

Our Rating 4.9/5 Form Red Light Therapy Wrap Brand Nushape LEDS 600 Benefits Promotes fat and weight loss, improves muscle performance and recovery, eliminates cellulite, revitalizes the skin, supports thyroid health Safety FDA Registered Price $499 Category Average Price $400-$500 Return Policy or Guarantee 14-Day Return Policy Purchase Official Site

What the Experts Say

According to Dr. Michael Ruscio, “ Red light laser therapy (RLT) for weight loss is promising, as research shows it has fat-burning effects and can help you lose fat from targeted areas, like the waist.”

A review in Lasers in Surgery and Medicine by Pinar Avci, MD and Theodore T. Nyame, MD, et al found that LED light therapy can decrease fat for weight loss benefits.

How Does Nushape Lipo Wrap Work?

Nushape Lipo Wrap has 600 LED diodes which emit red light therapy at 635nm. The photons of light from the device penetrate your body a couple of millimeters and stimulate the mitochondria of the cells, which boosts the synthesis of ATP (adenosine triphosphate).

A review published in Science Progress by E Hultman and P L Greenhaff explained that ATP depletes during intense exercise and you have to replenish it.

Since ATP provides cellular energy for the entire body, this offers tremendous health benefits including speeding up the metabolism to cause the body to enter the fat-burning state of thermogenesis.

Another advantage of LED light therapy is that it improves circulation, and the added blood flow brings oxygen and nutrients to the muscles to promote growth and strength.

A review of the research published in the Journal of Biophotonics by Cleber Ferraresi, et al concluded that red and NIR infrared light can increase muscle mass after training, decrease inflammation, and lower oxidative stress.

The extra cellular energy also promotes healing, speeding up muscle recovery after a workout, and LED light also decreases inflammation. In addition, it helps balance the thyroid hormones and improve overall thyroid health.

The improved circulation can also help break down cellulite under the skin. Red light therapy stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, which helps firm the skin, improve elasticity, and smooth the cellulite on the surface as well as other signs of age like wrinkles and fine lines.

A 30-session study in Photomedicine and Laser Surgery by Alexander Wunsch found that regular treatment with red and near infrared light led to significant wrinkle reduction and other anti-aging benefits.

Potential Benefits Nushape Lipo Wrap

Pros

Nushape Lipo Wrap can burn fat and promote weight loss.

It can improve muscle performance and recovery.

The Lipo Wrap Belt can smooth cellulite.

This device supports a healthy thyroid gland.

The product can revitalize the skin and smooth signs of age.

Cons

The results will vary for different individuals.

Nushape Lipo Wrap may not be comfortable to wear for some users.

You can only purchase this device from the official site.

Nushape Lipo Wrap Customer Reviews

We think Nushape Lipo Wrap is a very worthwhile device, and most of the customers agreed with us. The NuShape brand itself got 5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot out of 108 reviews.

The feedback for this product specifically was also very positive on the official site.

One of the best reviews comes from Nadia Wilson, who said the wrap has helped her to successfully lose weight: “I am enjoying my results of my Lipo LED! As of today (2 weeks and 1 day) I am now down 3 total INCHES!! I drink a gallon of water a day. The bloating is down too. I am so impressed. I can’t wait to see where I’ll be in a month. I’ve also read about NoovaLab review on the Red Light Therapy Digest . I’ll try and share my before after results“

Another good review is from Gloria, who got great cellulite-reduction results from Nushape Lipo Wrap: "I’ve had only one red light body sculpting session so far and am amazed that the cellulite in my saddlebags has almost completely disappeared."

FAQs

Q: Where Can I Buy Nushape Lipo Wrap?

A: You can purchase the Nushape Lipo Wrap exclusively from the offical website, and you may also find it on eBay at times, but you can’t get it on Amazon.

The Nushape Lipo Wrap price is $499 on the manufacturer’s website, and the belt is one size fits all. Sometimes they offer a Nushape Lipo Wrap discount code.

Q: Is Nushape Lipo Wrap Good?

A: Yes! The NuShape Lipo Belt is a powerful, 600 LED device which offers great health benefits like weight loss, improved thyroid health, bigger, stronger muscles, and skin rejuvenation. It’s an FDA registered device which is safely manufactured and according to the Nushape Lipo Wrap reviews , very effective.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: The manufacturer has 14-day return policy. If you are not happy with your device, let customer service know and send it back within 2 weeks of the delivery date. You’ll get a full refund, excluding the shipping and handling fees.

Q: Who Should Buy Nushape Lipo Wrap?

A: The NuShape Lipo Belt is idea for anyone looking for a boost in their weight loss efforts, or for those who want to enhance their muscle performance and recovery.

It’s also an excellent choice for people with thyroid issues. Finally, this belt is great for smoothing cellulite and other signs of age on the skin.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: The NuShape Lipo Belt is not the only red light therapy wrap on the market, but it is likely the only one that offers 600 clinical LEDs in one lightweight, portable device. Certainly this product is superior in the market in terms of power and precision.

Conclusion

Nushape Lipo Wrap is a red light therapy belt that you wear around your waist, and with regular treatment it can offer great benefits like promoting fat and weight loss, improving muscle performance and recovery, supporting the health of the thyroid gland, and even smoothing cellulite and other signs of age like wrinkles and lines.

What we conclude is that many users gave Nushape Lipo Wrap glowing feedback about the device and said how effective it was in helping them lose those extra pounds, improve their workout, and more.

The majority of customers said it was more than worth the price. Some people even sent in photos of the successful Nushape Lipo Wrap before and after results.

The Lipo Belt is a safe, quality, FDA-registered device made by a highly reputable manufacturer, and it has no associated risks or Nushape Lipo Wrap side effects.

If you love red light therapy and are looking for a boost to your weight loss or workout efforts, this is an excellent choice.

References

