‘Olocker’ The insurance company that has helped people overcome their fear of jewellery theft

Olocker provides customers with jewellery insurance services that help people in safeguarding their life savings which they have in the form of ornaments.
For ages, the metal ‘Gold’ has been regarded as one of the safest and most auspicious investments and more than that, it is a sentiment by which Indians live. Owning gold is considered as a status symbol, as it represents wealth. Indians invest a lot in gold because they believe it is a very wise decision to own it. However, a metal as precious as gold always has a risk of theft. Thus, to save oneself from that a jewellery insurance policy is the best resort. One such company that provides financial security against such loss is Olocker by Milind Shethia and Manish Ranka.
Often people’s love for ornaments is overpowered by their fear of jewellery theft. Due to this they usually end up keeping them in their safes or lockers and not wearing them whenever they desire to. However, the team Olocker believes that jewellery’s value is worth more than just being kept in a safe and understanding the need for the hour, they came up with jewellery insurance. Getting the insurance from the Olocker plan means if anything happens to the ornaments, including snatching, jewellery robbery, dacoity, etc then Olocker will initiate the process of claim registration and support the customer till claim settlement.
The exceptional services provided by Olocker have not only assisted people in re-wearing their jewellery freely and keeping their investments secured, but it has also indirectly acted as a knight in shining armour for all the Jewellery businesses. Since the past few years, with an increase in Gold prices, people think a lot before buying jewellery and sometimes did not even buy it. However, with Olocker’s jewellery insurance, people realised that now their jewellery is safe and they can purchase it to wear freely whenever they want. With providing insurance to the jewellery from a lot of uncertainties, Olocker also gives various added benefits.
While talking about the brand the Co-founder and CMO, Milind Shethia says, “We have always wanted people to wear the Jewellery that they buy and also wanted to protect the most important asset of Indian household. Women love to buy jewellery as well as flaunt their Jewellery. We made a mission to protect this desire of Women Jewellery Buyers. Also Long gone are the days when keeping jewellery in bank lockers was just enough. Now with the advent of technology and digitalisation, it will be naive for us to not evolve with it. Understanding that we came up with Olocker, the company that does beyond just providing jewellery insurance. From helping the management of jewellery efficiently to keeping a live track of the value of jewellery in the market, to helping a person create a will with our simple tools, there is no aspect that we have not covered. Each day we strive to evolve and add on new features so that we can improve our customer experience.”
It is rightly said, buying jewellery is not just for fashion, but also a great investment. Whatever other trends, issues, or economic concerns may be present, materials like gold and diamonds have consistently been in high demand for ages. The high demand makes it precious and profitable, so even jewellery insurance plays an integral role, as it protects your wealth in unforeseen circumstances. Until now Olocker has partnered with more than 3000 Jewellery Stores across India. There are more than 9,00,000 policyholders with them, while spreading their horizons to around 24 states, and are planning to cover entire India. In India, the knowledge about jewellery insurance is not so widespread, therefore the citizens fail to make use of its benefits. However, to bridge that gap, Olocker partnered with multiple small, medium, big jewellery showrooms and national jewellery brands as well, so that they can give insurance of jewellery to their customers with every purchase. In the upcoming time, the team plans to bring in more unique features for the jewellery Industry and jewellery buyers. For further details about the same, visit https://www.olocker.in/ .