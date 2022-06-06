Pantomath Group Directors with Dr Kiran C Patel, global philanthropist and billionaire serial entrepreneur, and Others

Pantomath Organises Mega Conclave: Mera Humsafar; 8 Year Old Kid Presents Wonder Speech on Entrepreneurship and Make-in-India; Legendary Playback, Sukhwinder Singh Performs Live; Global Philanthropist Dr. Kiran C Patel Shares Vision & Insights.

Pantomath Group has successfully organised Mega Conclave ‘Mera Humsafar’ at prestigious YMCA International Cntre in Ahmedabad on 27th May, 2022. A gala evening featured legendary playback, Sukhwinder Singh alognwith Actor Aman Verma live at the Conclave. The Ceremony was graced by Dr. Kiran C Patel, global philanthropist and billionaire serial entrepreneur who shared his vision and insights at the Conclave. Mr. Sandeep Jain, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income-tax also shared his words of wisdom with the participants.

Notably, 8 year old kid, Ms Meha M Lunawat, presented her address, encouraged entrepreneurs for Make-in-India and presented the theme for Self-Dependent to Self-Reliant India.

Meha M Lunawat stated : “Join the journey of wealth creation and building global businesses by supporting the Make-in-India initiative and making our country not only self-dependent but self-reliant. Let’s lead the path, lead from the front by making India a true global hub.”

Pantomath Group commemorated formal launch of a Fund, India Inflection Opportunity Fund, a pre-IPO J-Curve mid-market investment opportunity. The Group also released premier show of a movie, Mera Humsafar, promoting Make-in India and fostering entrepreneurship. The great legendary Bollywood playback singer, Sukhwinder Singh launched Pantomath’s theme song.

The Conclave was attended by more than 500 participants from business, philanthropy, investment and policy making and social circles.

The group Founder Mr. Mahavir Lunawat remarked that, “With our stronghold in Investment Banking and strategic advisory and growth capital, companies supported by the Pantomath Group, on average, have increased their business manifold, generated higher employment and paid much higher taxes.”

Pantomath Group is one of the leading diversified financial services group with global presence in more than 12 countries. Started on December 5, 2013, the Group, within a short period, attained leadership position in alternate capital market space. Over a period of time, the Pantomath Group has emerged as leading mid-market investment bank.

Notably, Pantomath has one of the largest in-house private network of more than 7000 corporates on one hand and a wide base of investors on the other. Pantomath has raised equity funds for more than 125 companies and introduced some of the outstanding businesses to market. Pantomath has been the choicest investment banker of leading corporates and investors and has successfully completed some of the marquee cross-border transactions as well.

Pantomath Group is founded by the duo Ms Madhu Lunawat and Mr. Mahavir Lunawat. One of the most passionately hard working couple who has been the pillar of Pantomath backed by a strong professional team. Madhu, a Chartered Accountant by qualification, has worked with leading corporates such as Infosys and Edelweiss. Mahavir has worked with conglomerates such as ITC, Reliance Industries and PWC, before founding Pantomath.

Besides Madhu & Mahavir, Pantomath Board is manned by two of the independent directors, Mr. Ambareesh Baliga, market expert and Mr. K K Jalan, (IAS) Former Secretary MSME Ministry, Government of India.

Pantomath zestfully contributes for various policy making and thought leadership initiatives. Pantomath has been pivotal in some of the rule makings in the areas of capital market and corporate governance.

Pantomath has been engaged into several CSR activities. Pantomath Foundation, a section 80G registered trust is the Group’s CSR arm.

Pantomath has received several awards and accolades for its illustrious achievements and self-less contribution to various sections of Indian eco-system. Having one of the largest in-house private network and attracting leading investors on one hand and arranging global business synergies and growth capital to corporates on the other, The Pantomath Group has been fostering capacity building and directly helping businesses raise growth capital. Bina Byaj Ka Paisa; with this motto and the vision to develop Indian business families into global businesses alongside the right ethos.