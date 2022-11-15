Phasor Academy received the Tamas Iconic Award in association with Being Glorious for providing best education

Phasor Academy received the title of Best Academic Institution For JEE-NEET in Mumbai at Tamas Iconic Awards 2022.

Ameesha Patel the charming Bollywood actress presented the award in Mumbai. Tamas in association with Being Glorious held the first edition of Tamas Iconic Awards to honour the efforts of individuals and companies that have risen to fame.

Phasor Acaremy nominated themselves for the worthy awards and grabs the veritable title.

The said Academy was launched with the objective of imparting feasible and affordable education to aspirational students from the economically weaker section of society. The organization is now a fully functioning educational institution with multiple branches across Mumbai. Phasor caters to imparting cost-efficient quality education to students thus elevating their quality of life.

The educational institution started with the vision of wanting to cater to people who were deemed underserved. However, at present, the organization provides education to all classes of society in a single classroom environment thus bridging the gap between the masses. With consistently high results in the IIT-JEE, NEET, and UPSE domains, Phasor Academy has established a strong presence in the market and is known for its teaching proficiency and academic excellence.

Phasor is not just an educational intuition; it is an organization that focuses on all-round development suited for a student. The organization’s motto is to position oneself as a single-point solution for all national/ private and international entrance aspirants. Some of our key areas of focus include CUET, CAT, UPSC, MPSC, CLAT, et al. It was noted that most students had to travel to other states to train themselves adequately to secure a high rank in certain entrance exams. However, our team of highly skilled teachers promises a secure future and a thorough understanding of the subject through conceptual and practical learning. We make use of robust notes and tricks to train a child's mind to be able to perform well under pressure without feeling the heat.

Phasor’s objective is to ensure the all-round development of a child. Our team of top-notch counselors ensures that a child is in the right place at the right time. Our organization's work environment and study environment are focused on tackling a child's fear of the subject by facing their obstacles head-on. We consider that no doubt is a small one, hence our team of professional educators is focused on solving each of these queries through lucrative study methods that cater to every child's strengths and weaknesses. Phasor Academy started as an organization that specialised solely in IIT-JEE and NEET entrances. However, the academy has presently onboarded proficient staff members to engage students in other academic exams like Olympiad and Homi Baba through the culmination of the Phasor Foundation. The organization has also established a strong foothold in the market for students wanting to pursue UPSE thus fulfilling the dream of clearing civil services examinations for several Indians placed out of Mumbai. It hereby serves as a single-stop destination.