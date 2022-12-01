"Pillars of Hindutva" first of its kind conclave and award to be held on Dec 10 in Mumbai

The first-ever 'Pillars of Hindutva' summit and award ceremony. to be hosted on 10th of December in Mumbai.

Afternoon Voice newspaper's editor Vaidehi Taman and spiritual leader Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji have organized a conclave and awards event "Pillars of Hindutva" first of its kind on December 10, 2022, at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai. Many dynamic speakers and reverend spiritual leaders across India would be participating in the said program.

There are many humanitarians, transformation Pioneers, Social Reformers, and able political workers who are Uplifting human consciousness and making our society worth living for its people. Renowned Hindu spiritual leaders from 29 states would be arriving for the conclave. They will speak on various subjects. Evening Various dignitaries would be present to receive the award.

Across the subcontinent, there are thousands of citizens working against unbelievable odds, when it comes to protecting Hindu dharma and Hindutva. There are many heroes in society who, without having the thirst for being publicized, are steadily contributing silently.

This award acknowledges all those achievers in their respective fields, those known and unknown entities and legendries, be it a spiritual leader, politics, social activist, business, sports, entertainment or spiritual world, education or journalism who have not just reinforced the foundation of Hindutva but have also helped build brand India.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pillarsofhindutva.com/