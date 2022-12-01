×
Breaking News
?brand-media-article-breakingnews">Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Brand Media News > Pillars of Hindutva first of its kind conclave and award to be held on Dec 10 in Mumbai

"Pillars of Hindutva" first of its kind conclave and award to be held on Dec 10 in Mumbai

Updated on: 01 December,2022 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

The first-ever 'Pillars of Hindutva' summit and award ceremony. to be hosted on 10th of December in Mumbai.


Afternoon Voice newspaper's editor Vaidehi Taman and spiritual leader Sadguru Shri Riteshwar Ji have organized a conclave and awards event "Pillars of Hindutva" first of its kind on December 10, 2022, at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Nariman Point, Mumbai. Many dynamic speakers and reverend spiritual leaders across India would be participating in the said program.


There are many humanitarians, transformation Pioneers, Social Reformers, and able political workers who are Uplifting human consciousness and making our society worth living for its people. Renowned Hindu spiritual leaders from 29 states would be arriving for the conclave. They will speak on various subjects. Evening Various dignitaries would be present to receive the award.



Across the subcontinent, there are thousands of citizens working against unbelievable odds, when it comes to protecting Hindu dharma and Hindutva. There are many heroes in society who, without having the thirst for being publicized, are steadily contributing silently.


This award acknowledges all those achievers in their respective fields, those known and unknown entities and legendries, be it a spiritual leader, politics, social activist, business, sports, entertainment or spiritual world, education or journalism who have not just reinforced the foundation of Hindutva but have also helped build brand India.

For more information, please visit: http://www.pillarsofhindutva.com/

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK