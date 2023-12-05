Planet Ayurveda Revolutionizes Global Liver Health with Yakrit Plihantak Churna and Online MD-Ayurveda Consultations

Yakrit Plihantak Churna, a flagship product from Planet Ayurveda, has become a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with liver-related challenges.

Dr. Vikram Chauhan

In a groundbreaking approach to liver health, Planet Ayurveda proudly announces its success in treating patients worldwide suffering from liver cirrhosis, fatty liver, liver failure, and a range of hepatic and metabolic disorders. The key to this success lies in the powerful herbal formulation, Yakrit Plihantak Churna, coupled with the convenience of online video consultations with the esteemed MD-Ayurveda Experts Team.

Yakrit Plihantak Churna, a flagship product from Planet Ayurveda, has become a beacon of hope for individuals grappling with liver-related challenges. The unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs in this churna has proven efficacy in addressing the underlying causes of liver disorders, offering a natural and holistic solution.

Yakrit Plihantak Churna has emerged as a game-changer in the realm of liver health. It is carefully crafted by Dr. Vikram Chauhan (MD-Ayurveda) who has expertise in Herbal Pharmacology and who is CEO & Founder at Planet Ayurveda. The unique blend of herbs in this churna is designed to address the root causes of liver disorders, promoting detoxification, rejuvenation, and overall liver wellness.

Over the past year, Planet Ayurveda has witnessed remarkable success stories from patients who have experienced significant improvements in their liver health after incorporating Yakrit Plihantak Churna into their treatment regimen. The formulation aims to:

Reverse Liver Damage: Yakrit Plihantak Churna contains powerful herbs with hepatoprotective properties, aiding in the regeneration of liver cells and the reversal of liver damage caused by various factors.

Control Fatty Liver: The herbal ingredients in the churna work synergistically to help manage and reduce fat accumulation in the liver, combating fatty liver disease effectively.

Boost Metabolism: Patients with metabolic disorders have reported enhanced metabolism and improved digestion after using Yakrit Plihantak Churna, contributing to overall well-being.

Improve Liver Function: The unique formulation supports optimal liver function by promoting bile secretion, facilitating toxin elimination, and maintaining a healthy liver environment.

In addition to the transformative churna, Planet Ayurveda has introduced a pioneering initiative—online video consultations with a globally renowned MD-Ayurveda Experts Team. This service allows individuals from any corner of the world to access personalized healthcare guidance and treatment plans from expert Ayurvedic physicians.

Key features of the comprehensive treatment approach include:

Global Accessibility: Patients can now receive Yakrit Plihantak Churna and expert consultations regardless of their geographical location, ensuring that individuals worldwide have access to effective liver care.

Holistic Approach: The MD-Ayurveda Experts Team employs a holistic approach, considering not only the symptoms but also the individual's overall well-being, lifestyle, and specific health conditions.

Personalized Treatment Plans: Each patient benefits from a personalized treatment plan, tailored to their unique constitution and the severity of their liver disorder. This ensures targeted and effective outcomes.

Convenience and Comfort: Online video consultations provide the convenience of seeking expert advice from the comfort of one's home, eliminating the need for travel and facilitating regular follow-ups.

Dr. Vikram Chauhan, the visionary founder and CEO of Planet Ayurveda, expressed his enthusiasm for the global impact of this initiative. He stated, "Our mission has always been to bring the healing power of Ayurveda to people around the world. With Yakrit Plihantak Churna and our online consultations, we are breaking down barriers and making holistic liver care accessible to everyone."

Individuals interested in Yakrit Plihantak Churna and online MD-Ayurveda consultations can visit the official Planet Ayurveda website www.PlanetAyurveda.com or contact +91-99155-93604.

About Planet Ayurveda:

Planet Ayurveda is a leading Ayurvedic healthcare company dedicated to providing natural and holistic solutions for various health conditions including Fatty Liver, Liver Cirrhosis, Ulcerative Colitis, ITP, Chronic Kidney, Skin, Lungs Diseases, Neck, Back, Knee Pains, Arthritis, Psoriasis, Migraine, Gynae Problems, Diabetes, Belly Fat, Scleroderma, Various Types of Cancers. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Planet Ayurveda's range of herbal products including Herbal Teas, Herbal Juices, Herbal Syrups, Classical Ayurvedic Formulations, Herbal Capsules, Herbal Tablets, Chyawanprash, etc. and expert consultations aims to promote overall well-being.

The Very First Product of Planet Ayurveda is Arjun Tea with Natural Arjuna Bark rich in Natural CoQ10 - Really Effective for Heart Health and starting from there the company has launched more than 700 products till now and still working in it. Along with Ayurveda for Human Health, Planet Ayurveda also works on Ayurveda for Animals with its Complete Range for Our Furry Friends as well. So, It’s a One Stop Solution for Holistic Health of Yours and Your Pets as well.