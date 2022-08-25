Pranav Gupta Co-Founder Jamboree Education Says “Having the right balance through an EdTech Hybrid Approach is the key to success”

Over the time, online and offline infrastructure will have to work hand in hand to complement each other in the ever-evolving world”, highlights Pranav Gupta of Jamboree Education.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the first major disruption to the educational system in more than a century. The future of the young generation was in jeopardy as schools and institutions were closed and lock-down procedures became commonplace. Nonetheless, it unexpectedly opened up a lot of possibilities particularly in case of remote job and education. Ancillary technologies and services, that were secondary before the pandemic, suddenly took centre stage and EdTech businesses became the talk of the town. The term ‘EdTech’, which stands for ‘education technology’, describes the use of cutting-edge technology in the classroom. Edtech, or education technology, is the process of integrating information and communication technology resources into the classroom setting to produce more compelling, comprehensive, and customized learning experiences.

“EdTech aims to raise student performance, support personalized learning and lighten the load on teachers. Tablets, interactive online courses, and even smart devices that can take notes and record lectures for absent students are already commonplace in today's classrooms. They have evolved beyond the cumbersome desktop PCs that were previously the standard. Students can nowadays learn while having fun with the help of Edtech smart devices, virtual reality courses and game-based class activities”, says Jamboree Education Co-Founder Pranav Gupta.

In a 2018 research, 75% of the instructors indicated that the academic performance of the students has increased as a result of using technology. For this reason, many would contend that it's crucial to comprehend the advantages EdTech delivers in the form of improved communication, teamwork and educational quality in general. Technology is expanding learning opportunities for students of all ages while also encouraging inclusion and cooperation in the classroom.

Startups in online education saw a spike as a result of the pandemic. With schools and universities closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Indian EdTech sector experienced a golden run, producing four major names in a matter of two years time. While UpGrad, Vedantu, and Eruditus became unicorns in 2021, Unacademy reached the desired $1 billion value in 2020. The first EdTech Company in India, Byju's, has a valuation of almost $22 billion, making it one of the most expensive firms in the nation. Over the past several years, a slew of new EdTech businesses have sprung up in India, boosting the market for the sector to almost $2 billion. With nearly $4.7 billion in funding in 2021, education technology ranked third in the country.

Jamboree Education has a significant offline presence with around 36 tutoring locations in India and Nepal. At the same time, Jamboree also has a highly robust online system to deal with circumstances like Covid-19 outbreak. While online learning is the newest fad, Jamboree has always been ahead of the curve. Since interactive and experiential learning are essential components of education and can only be attained via classroom instruction.

Online learning cannot replace the classroom experience; therefore, in today's rapidly changing times, having both a strong physical presence and a solid online platform is crucial. Recent layoffs in this area are a result of the industry's shortsightedness, which has caused experts to worry that the bubble is likely to burst. The EdTech companies who had previously established offline presences flourished, on the other hand several EdTech start-ups like Udayy which exclusively depended on online learning had to close their doors after the pandemic.

“The EdTech industry expanded rapidly throughout the pandemic period. But they must now concentrate and alter their company strategy to stay afloat in the market. As a sustaining mechanism, the EdTech sector will expand, however it is not a substitute for a classroom environment. Growth will suffer since students now have access to both online and offline alternatives.

Unacademy is setting up coaching institutes in Kota, Rajasthan for physical classes. Byju’s has tied up with Aakash group of institutions for the same purpose. They will explore both mediums simultaneously to stay relevant and make the most of it. Over time, online and offline infrastructure will have to work hand in hand to complement each other in the ever-evolving world”, highlights Pranav Gupta of Jamboree Education.

Modern education is being rapidly improved by EdTech. Any education professional working with children must ensure that they are motivated to learn and are actively engaged in the materials being taught. This is where educational technology (EdTech) steps in with its practically infinite potential, by giving teachers and students access to every tool conceivable. Although digital technology tends to be consistent and focused on accuracy, it also gives students an unlimited number of options to express themselves.

“EdTech can be successfully worked to improve both the quantity and the quality of learning. By demonstrating the value of digital resourcefulness and communication tools, Covid-19 showed us how useful educational technology can be as an ally. The hybrid approach can bring balance to the entire teaching-learning process and help in the achievement of holistic and integrated education format”, concludes Pranav Gupta of Jamboree Education.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal