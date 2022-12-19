Prince Khanuja – Multifaceted Personality and the man behind the Khanuja Group

Prince Khanuja was raised in the Pipariya town of Madhya Pradesh with a clear vision of achieving great things than living a conventional existence. An investor, learner, and educator, Prince was always committed to learning new things and always observant towards situations that happen around him. He stands out from the crowd due to his unwavering focus and determination towards reaching the specified goals. Serial entrepreneur and a social activist performing multifaceted activities at the age of 27, Prince Khanuja is one of the successful entrepreneurs and the face behind the Khanuja Group.

Prince graduated from a renowned university with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Prince entered the family business of the supply chain and transportation industries after finishing his studies and gained a lot of experience and industry knowledge with financial acumen. The Khanuja group, of which he is a part, is a leading organization that provides services for all government sectors. The company participates in every government contract across every industry. Transporting groceries from Indore to all of India is another operation that Prince is involved in. Additionally, he has also been soliciting bids for road transportation across India. Along with other multipurpose activities, purchasing and selling properties was something that he was passionate about.

He belongs to the Khanuja group, which has been validated and accredited by FCI, KHAAD, KRIPCO, and INDEN. The Government of India's Ministry of Child and Development as well as the Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Board have all received services from the Khanuja Group. For twenty-one years, Khanuja Group has provided client service as a market leader in procurement and construction together with offering integrated and tailored solutions for all public and private sector projects.

In addition to the above, Khanuja Group extends services to six sectors namely Import and Export, Supply Chain and Transportation, Confectionery Supply, Agricultural Transportation and Real Estate. A few services of Khanuja group are; Import and Export of Rice, Supply Chain and Transportation, Confectionery Supply, Agricultural Transportation, Real Estate, Hospitality/QSR – D’Tea and Drink Xchange and Mining.

India is a vast country with many social issues that need to be addressed and Prince Khanuja At the age of 27 looks out for ways to make a difference in the society. He strives hard to work tirelessly and resolutely to create the life that he has always desired. As a social entrepreneur he works on such projects that help improve the communities displaying bravery, competence, and a strong will to succeed. Ultimately, he finds the greatest satisfaction in life through his endeavours as he believes that one should embrace difficulties in life and learn from them.

He has exhibited his ability and skill set to being a successful person overall, no matter what industry he chooses, by being an entrepreneur and reaching heights. His creative approach has elevated his work to new heights, and he aspires to continue working hard and accomplishing more.