Producer Rajesh Mohanty's Bollywood Dreamz isn't just a workshop; it's a portal to the vibrant cosmos of Bollywood

The top 10 finalist will be given opportunities to work with industry stalwarts in bollywood

In a pioneering effort to nurture budding talent in the entertainment industry, our esteemed director, Mr. Rajesh Mohanty, proudly introduced the much-anticipated idea of "Bollywood Dreamz" workshop. With an unwavering commitment to cater the growth of aspiring industry professionals, Mr. Mohanty conceived this unique workshop to provide an unparalleled platform for learning and networking.

Mr. Rajesh Mohanty, a luminary in the world of cinema, who is known for producing ‘Antardhwani’, ‘Inside Stories: That Day’, and ‘Inside Stories: It’s Over’, sparked the idea for "Bollywood Dreamz" out of a passion for nurturing talent and a desire to bridge the gap between aspiring performers and the industry's stalwarts. Drawing upon his extensive experience, Mr. Mohanty envisioned a platform that goes beyond traditional workshops, providing participants with direct access to the creme de la creme of Bollywood.

Under the guidance of renowned Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Manjrekar, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajesh Tailang, Rannvijay Singha, Vivek Agnihotri Sai Kabir, and Gagan Dev Riar, participants will receive invaluable mentorship, hone their skills, and gain industry insights that can propel them towards success. The workshop is held in Goa from December 15 to December 21, 2023.

He said, "The primary aim of "Bollywood Dreamz" is to empower and inspire emerging actors and actresses. Unlike conventional workshops, our event brings together not only actors but also directors, producers, stylists, choreographers, casting directors, make-up professionals, photographers, dieticians, fitness experts, and social media strategists — a comprehensive immersion into the multifaceted world of Bollywood."

He added, "Bollywood Dreamz goes beyond the script. We know it takes a village to make a movie star. That's why we bring together the entire Bollywood ecosystem. This holistic approach equips you with the skills and confidence to conquer not just the silver screen, but the entire industry."

Bollywood Dreamz" is not just an event; it's a vision realized through the collaborative dedication of Mr. Rajesh Mohanty along with an amalgamation of thoughts of the other directors including Ms. Swapna Pati, Mr. Gaurav Parikh and Mr. Kirpal Singh combined with the efforts of the entire team. As we count down the days to the commencement of this transformative workshop, we invite all aspiring industry proofessionals to join us on this extraordinary journey.