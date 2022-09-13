Public Notice Tips Films Limited

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that our client Tips Films Limited (“Our Client”) has acquired, from the Assignor, A.P.International (“Assignor”), the exclusive right to remake the Malayalam language film titled “Ambili”, starring Tanvi Ram, Soubin Shahir and others (“Film”) in all Indian languages save and except Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages (“Languages”), for the territory of the entire universe (“Territory”), in perpetuity (“Term”).

The rights assigned to Our Client include, inter alia, include the following rights (“Remake Rights”):

(a) The right to make one or more audio-visual content(s) (“Audio-Visual Content”) in any or all the Languages based/ adapted on/from the Film and/or the underlying material therein including its literary and dramatic work;

(b) The right to produce and enjoy all rights including but not limited to intellectual property rights and derivative rights in the Audio-Visual Content(s) and its underlying works as first owner thereof including the right to register and secure copyright, trademark and domain name registrations and renewals and expense throughout the Term and Territory;

(c) The right to re-assign the Remake Rights to any third party;

(d) The right to produce/remake/co-produce any number of the Audio-Visual Content(s) based on the Film in Languages anytime during the Term and in any part of the Territory;

(e) The rights to use excerpts, summaries, extracts and other extracts from the Film, in any form such as books, posters, news items, trailers, etc. for any purpose and in any manner as may be required for the purposes of exploitation of the Audio-Visual Content; and

(f) The right to exploit the exploitation rights relating to each of the Audio-Visual Content, in all modes, media, formats, whether in the form of video, audio or both, and/or any other audio-visual medium and/or any mode, medium or format (i) in existence now, (ii) in existence now but not in commercial use on the date of execution hereof, and (iii) as may be developed in future.

Any person, firm or company having any claim or rights of whatsoever nature, on the abovementioned Remake Rights by way of assignment, pledge, gift, charge, mortgage, litigation, license, lien, transfer or reservation of any nature may please inform us in writing in English along with documentary proof of evidence of claim at the address mentioned below within 15 (Fifteen) days of this notice. Claims attached with appropriated and specifically marked/defined documentary proof or evidence in support thereof shall only be considered. Claims and/or objection received after the expiry of the stipulated 15 (Fifteen) days and claim/s received without adequate documentary support shall not be entertained, all of which shall be deemed to be invalid and/or deemed to have been summarily and unconditionally renounced/waived by such claimants and Our Client shall not be responsible in any manner whatsoever for any such claims and relying on which the acquisition shall be formally exercised at substantial cost without any obligation or reservation/reference to anyone whatsoever.

Place: Mumbai.

Date: ______, 2022

From

Desai & Partners

Jehangir Building

3rd floor, 133 M. G. Road

Mumbai - 01

contact@desaipartners.com

