Rajniesh Duggall believes versatility is the key for any actor

Rajniesh Duggall

Rajniesh Duggall,is a name that needs no introduction in this industry, after entertaining audience with his versatility in both silver screen and small screen with amazing performances in projects like 1920, Dangerous Ishq, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Fear Factor etc. is all set to star in Jio studio’s upcoming crime thriller web series Inspector Avinash directed by Neeraj Pathak. Rajniesh will be seen sharing screen space with renowned actors like Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Ahimanyu Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdeo, Adhyayan Suman and many others. Revolving around true crime stories of Uttar Pradesh, the star studded cast of this show is likely to make this one a big hit comparing it to the international crime shows that we see based on cities like Mexico.

Rajniesh believes that every character needs a different approach and it is crucial for an actor to adapt themselves in the role completely, it is his this quality as an actor that he has till now portrayed various characters , where he was the Lord Krishna in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, he was an obsessive lover in Beiimaan Love and a loving protagonist in 1920.

He puts in a good amount of work to fit into character, like for his UP cop character. He did not just work on a heavier body type but also trained himself to speak in the local dialect. On being asked about his experience shooting, he said, “It’s been an interesting one year of shoot with the covid breaks, but we have had a blast shooting this one. Have made new friends for life and definitely got to learn so much and explore so much during this extensive shoot.”

He also shared how he has grown up seeing real life heroes around him as most of his family members are serving in police forces and army.

The webseries was shot in a lot of towns in UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra allowing the cast to shoot at multiple locations. Talking about his most favourite memory from the shoot, Rajniesh said, “A boat ride at the river Saryu with Our STF members Randeep bhai, myself, Pravin Singh Sisodiya, Ajay Chaudhary, Harjinder, Shalin Bhanot and a few other team mates, its something I will cherish for a long time until we find something to top that.”

Stepping with full force into OTT, as an actor, Rajniesh feels that his process of work remains the same regardless of the platform, be it film or web. “The mediums are different, but both are very satisfactory. With a series a lot of scope for sub plots opens up, hence it gives more depth to the story and characters.”

Currently, besides the much awaited Inspector Avinash, Rajniesh has “The ghost Thesis”, “Mandali”, “Flawed”, “The Perfect Script”, “Bagawat” and “Bal Naren” in the pipeline which are set to release in 2022.