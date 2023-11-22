RMZ Foundation extends support to nurture art and artists at the Art Mumbai event

The Foundation actively fosters artistic talent in India through initiatives such as commissioned installations, murals, and sculptures.

In its endeavor to nurturing artistic talent and encouraging art in public realm, RMZ Foundation provides a platform for award winning artist Harsha Durugadda’a sculpture, "Pyramidal Love" and the sculpture garden at Art Mumbai, Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 16, 2023. Mrs Anu Menda, Managing Trustee of RMZ Foundation was present during the four days festival to extend her support to the art and the artist

Mrs Anu Menda, Managing Trustee of RMZ Foundation speaks about RMZ Foundation’s commitment in supporting art and artists, fostering creative inspiration and enriching public spaces with transformative art experiences. The Art Mumbai event was held at the Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, recently.

Q1: What specific initiatives does RMZ Foundation undertake to support and nurture artistic talent in India?

RMZ Foundation, established in 2015 and led by Managing Trustee Anu Menda, has a multifaceted mission that focuses on empowering society, democratizing art, and supporting communities through innovation, positive change, and sustainable solutions to social and economic challenges, with the goal of shaping a resilient tomorrow. The Foundation actively fosters artistic talent in India through initiatives such as commissioned installations, murals, and sculptures. By providing a platform for both emerging and established artists, the foundation aims to create a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for the arts.

Q2. Could you elaborate on the symbolism and message conveyed by Harsha Durugadda's sculpture, "Pyramidal Love," showcased at Art Mumbai 2023

RMZ Foundation's commitment to nurturing artistic talent, promoting art in public spaces, and enriching cultural experiences drove its decision to become the Public Art Partner at Art Mumbai 2023."Pyramidal Love" by artist Harsha Durugadda symbolizes growth, metamorphosis, and a quest for emotional heights. The sculpture represents the amalgamation of living forms, emphasizing the transformative energy born when entities unite.

Q3. How does the Sculpture Garden at Art Mumbai, supported by RMZ Foundation, contribute to the exhibition's theme of art in outdoor spaces?

RMZ Foundation's role as the Public Art Partner adds to the event's charm by emphasizing its commitment to supporting art and artists, fostering creative inspiration, and enhancing public spaces with transformative art experiences. The Sculpture Garden, supported RMZ Foundation, presents a curated selection of sculptures by artists such as Phaneendra Nath, Harsha Durugadda, Neeraj Goswami, Arzan Khambatta, Rajkumar Korram, Dhruva Mistry, Valay Shende, and Dhananjay Singh. Divided into two thematic sections, the garden explores the relationship between animals, nature, and humanity, as well as human forms connected to elemental aspects like wind and water, offering a unique perspective on art in outdoor spaces. The Sculpture Garden served as a vibrant hub for artistic exploration, allowing visitors to immerse themselves with the creative minds of renowned artists. RMZ Foundation also extended its support to a public art installation – Giant octopus tentacles by the renowned artist duo Filthy Luker at Art Mumbai. This collaboration underscores the foundation's dedication to bringing innovative and impactful art experiences to the public, further enriching the artistic tapestry of the event.

Q4. Can you elaborate on some of the significant installations curated and commissioned by RMZ Foundation under the leadership of Anu Menda?

Under the visionary leadership of Anu Menda, RMZ Foundation has curated and commissioned over 55 significant installations in India. These include works by globally recognized artists such as, Subodh Gupta, Valay Shende, Ravinder Reddy, Dhruva Mistry, Jayasri Burman, Shilpa Gupta and Thukral and Tagra. These installations are showcased at RMZ's flagship office assets across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, contributing to the cultural richness of these spaces.

Q.5 How does RMZ Foundation view the role of art in preserving cultural identity, especially in today’s rapidly evolving world?

We recognize art as a crucial medium for preserving cultural identity in a rapidly evolving modern world. Art has the power to reflect the essence of a culture, its history, traditions, and values. By supporting artists and curating art installations, we aim to contribute to the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, art fosters dialogue, evokes introspection, and builds connections among diverse communities, further strengthening cultural identity. We believe that art plays a pivotal role in shaping and reshaping cultural narratives and ensuring that cultural heritage remains relevant in contemporary society.