Several indian celebrities endorse the plant based treaty- a global campaign to resolve the climate crisis

Celebrities have been an integral part of amplifying and creating much-needed attention to pertinent issues. The Plant Based Treaty is a global campaign that calls on individuals including celebrities and influential people, governments, organizations, and other establishments to join in their voice in protecting the planet, animals, and the future!

In India, the treaty was introduced by Animal Save India & Climate Save India in 2021 and up to now, several actors have been vocally supporting the same. They themselves are aligned and work on diverse and interlinked causes related to Veganism, Animal Rights, and Climate change mitigation.

More Recently the founders of Imagine Meats, a plant-based venture for alternative protein, Genelia D’souza, and Riteish Deshmukh endorsed the treaty. They have been quite vocal both on Social Media and otherwise regarding the health and climatic effects of meat derived from animals and thus launched their own company to produce sustainable and healthy plant-based meat. They have been actively campaigning to get more plant-based and vegan options everywhere and recently joined hands with Starbucks India to launch a vegan menu.

Genelia D'Souza, actor, model, "we started to wonder if there was a way for us to do all the right things for animals, the environment, and get the taste of meat. And then we started working on our brand Imagine meats!"

Ritesh Deshmukh, actor, comedian, television presenter, and film producer

“I have been a hardcore meat eater who turned vegetarian 4 years ago. Let me be honest - there have been times when I have craved the taste and indulgence of meat. With plant-based meats around, I am much happier. I would instead just imagine meat!

Zarah Khan, an actor, singer, and also vegan has been also citing a lot about the benefits of a plant-based diet through her social media. She posted a long video story on Instagram regarding reasons for endorsing the Plant Based Treaty from the climate change mitigation standpoint to compassion towards animals and also emphasized improving health. She added a note that we all must raise our voices now and as effectively as possible.

Sneha Ullal, a Bollywood actor who has been an active supporter of Veganism and the activist community stated and endorsed the Plant Based Treaty, "I don't need animals harmed to live my life. Veganism is that simple."

Anushka Manchanda who is known as KissNuka and is a singer, music producer, actor, and also activist was among the first few individuals who endorsed the treaty from the community of celebs. She has been a very active person too and doesn't leave a chance when it comes to spreading awareness regarding the current climate crisis and also been actively participating in marches, outreaches, and social media activism related to Animal Rights.

Another prominent supporter is Sadaa Sayed, a Bollywood actor and Telugu Film Industry star and activist, who has been vocal about the Plant Based Treaty since its launch in India. She has urged everyone through her social media and also her cafe, Earthlings Cafe in Mumbai, to go Plant Based and Vegan. She had even been part of Food Donation drives to marginalized communities while sourcing food such as nutrition-dense pulao, vegetable and chapatis, and other food items from her cafe during the COVID 19 Pandemic and lockdown.

Other endorsers include Svetlana Tulasi, an Indian classical Kathak & Bollywood dancer, and choreographer; Meher Malik who is a Belly Dancer and also an Animal Rights Activist; Anand Mahendroo who is an Indian Film Producer who all have expressed urgency to sign the treaty now!

Currently, the treaty is being supported by 38,000 individuals globally and about 12 cities in India have had mayors endorsing the treaty along with a list of politicians and businesses. It is clear that numerous voices have been actively supporting this campaign.