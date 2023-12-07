Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd: A Pioneering Joint Venture Creating Waves in The Plastic Industry

Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd, operating in the machinery manufacturing industry with a team of over 100 employees, has its headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra.

Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the plastic auxiliary equipment sector, is a joint venture company under the umbrella of SHINI Plastic Technology. With its roots deeply embedded in the legacy of SHINI, a globally renowned company with an illustrious track record, Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd is set to redefine industry standards with its commitment to excellence and innovation.

SHINI, with manufacturing facilities spanning across Taipei (Taiwan), Dongguan, Pinghu, and Ningbo (China), Pune (India), Stuttgart (West Germany), and Chongqing (West China), has accumulated over 50 years of expertise in designing and manufacturing plastic auxiliary equipment. The company's hallmark lies in its commitment to flexibility and simplicity, traits that enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and profitability within the plastic manufacturing industry.

Shini Plastic Technology boasts a diverse product portfolio encompassing cutting-edge solutions, including Hopper Dryers, Hopper Loaders, Vacuum Hopper Loaders, Honeycomb Dehumidifiers, Gravimetric Blenders, Gravimetric Dosers, Proportional Valves, Metal Separators, Mixers, Oil/Water Heaters, Chillers, Water Flow Regulators, Low-Speed Sound-Proof and Screenless Granulators, Belt Conveyors, and Servo Robots. As the world's largest "one-stop-shop" for plastic auxiliary machines, SHINI specializes in Drying and Dehumidifying, Feeding and Conveying, Dosing and Mixing, Heating and Cooling, Granulating and Recycling, and Automation Systems. With a rich history and a global presence, SHINI is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

The company was founded in 2009, marking a strategic move to capitalize on the rapidly growing Indian economy. The journey began in 2006 with the establishment of the manufacturing base in India, and in 2009, the first factory near Vasai, Maharashtra, was set into motion.

In 2011, recognizing the potential for expansion and growth, land was acquired in Pune, Maharashtra, for the current factory, which spans an impressive 1,10,000 square feet. The visionary founder of Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd, JN Bhat, a mechanical engineering and MBA graduate with 38 years of experience in the plastic industry, has propelled the company forward.

Under Mr. Bhat's leadership, the company has focused on automation and robotics, embracing the latest technological advancements to stay at the forefront of the industry. Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of the plastic manufacturing sector.

As Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd continues its journey of innovation and growth, it remains dedicated to upholding the legacy of SHINI Plastic Technology, contributing to the advancement of the plastic industry globally. For more information, please visit https://shiniindia.com/

About Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd

Shini Plastics Technologies India Pvt Ltd is a joint venture company under SHINI Plastic Technology, offering a comprehensive range of plastic auxiliary equipment. With a focus on innovation and automation, the company is committed to providing world-class solutions to the plastic manufacturing industry.