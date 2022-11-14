Singer-songwriter Vasuda Sharma lights the stage with her performance at Protium Amp’d

Protium Amp’d - the brainchild of the pan India lending major, Protium - is the next big thing in Indie Music in India. Protium Amp’d aims to give a performing stage to thousands of ambitious Indie artists and enable them to reach out to the masses with their exceptional talent.

Popular singer and songwriter Vasuda Sharma delivers an energetic performance for Protium Amp’d at Protium’s Mumbai campus on November 2nd. During the 90 mins performance, Vasuda and her bandmates sang nearly 10 songs, including her original songs in Hindi, English, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri. The versatile singer, who is a pioneer in ‘Live Looping’, was also joined on the stage by some exceptonal talent from the Protium audience. Protium Amp’d is a platform to showcase India’s exceptionally talented Indie artists. In line with Protium’s mission of ‘Fueling Ambitions’, Protium Amp’d gives an opportunity to budding musical talent, no matter the genre or musical style.

Launched in October this year, Protium Amp’d was kicked off by a performance by Raghu Dixit, from The Raghu Dixit Project, an internationally renowned indie band. Every alternate week, a Protium office will turn into a stage for musical magic performed by artists from all across the country. Protium Amp’d is going to be a voice for thousands of ambitious Indie artists and enable them to reach out to the masses with their exceptional talent.

Jiby Mathew Antony, MD Marketing and Growth, said, “Protium Amp’d is an extension of Protium’s philosophy - Fueling Ambition. As a company known for disruption of traditional financial services, we believe in groundbreaking technological innovations which have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of our customers. Protium Amp’d aims to fuel the ambitions of millions of talented Indie music artists by giving them a platform to showcase their exceptional talent, which will get live-streamed across Protium’s Social media handles to lakhs of our followers. This property is also going to be an exceptional testimonial for Protium’s work culture and aims at bringing together all employees of Protium through the universal language of music.”

A self-taught indie electropop artist, Vasuda Sharma is known for bridging the world of Indian classical and folk with western contemporary music. Her Pop fusion band, ‘Sharma And The Besharams’, is an upcoming indie band with a promising sound. She is also widely recognised as one of the band members of the pop band Aasma, which released the hit songs ‘Chandu ke Chacha’ and ‘Tumse hi pyar’. She also juggles the hats of music producer and music director. Vasuda released India’s biggest crowdfunded album ‘Attuned Spirits’. She has also performed at various international music festivals such as Holland India Festival 2015-2018, Iomma, Sakifo (Reunion Island) 2018, Miniere Sonore (Cagliari) 2018 and Earth Sync (Chennai) 2017. She did the music direction for the 2011 Bollywood film “Shahrukh Bola Khoobsurat Hai Tu”, which was directed by Makrand Deshpande.

In 2004, she opened for Bryan Adams’ concert in Mumbai with her band Aasma. After releasing three hit albums and performing at 300 concerts worldwide, Vasuda studied music at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Protium is known for being a trendsetter in the finance and lending space, having launched a unique series of mobile van activities that allowed its executives to visit small business owners to understand their credit needs. It is also the first engineering-driven lending major to adopt an integrated approach to reach its customers by building a strong online and offline presence. Protium Amp’d continues this trailblazing trend, which is an extension of its marketing philosophy to ‘be the voice, not the noise’. Protium has over 80+ branches and has disbursed loans worth Rs.2,000 crore to 1,00,000+ MSMEs and accounts at an astonishing 0.22% NPA rate.